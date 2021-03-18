Shares

Applications for the fifth edition of the Digital Lab Africa (DLA) are now open. DLA is a mentorship and incubation program for African creatives in innovative and digital content.

Created in 2016, Digital Lab Africa is an initiative of the French Institute and the French Embassy in South Africa, managed by the South African innovation hub Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct since 2018. The program is supported by Agence Française de Développement (AFD), SACEM, TRACE, TV5 Monde Afrique, among other French and sub-Saharan African partners.

The DLA focuses on 5 key categories namely; Immersive Experience, Video Games, Music, Animation and Digital Art. Eligible participants include artists, producers, designers, collectives, students or entrepreneurs from both creative and cultural industries across Africa.

Applications for the animation and immersive experience (XR) categories are now open and will close on 4 April. Other applications for video, digital art, and music categories can be submitted between 17 May and 11 July.

“Each year the level innovation in terms of form, storytelling, content and technologies gets better. We expect DLA#5 to once again exceed our expectations and look forward to receiving quality applications,” said Lesley Donna Williams, Chief Executive of the Tshimologong Precinct.

Selected applicants will get a Digital Lab Africa Incubation Pass to fast track the development of their projects

The DLA Incubation Pass includes the following

Mentorship and training by experts from France and Sub-Saharan African countries.

Residence time in France within digital cluster.

Participation at international industry events.

In 2020, DLA received more than 500 applications from over 32 countries. For its fifth edition, Digital Lab Africa will be fully virtual. The incubation and mentorship programs will include online activities, online mentorship, and participation in online industry events.

If you are interested, apply here.