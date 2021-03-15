Shares

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has received the go-ahead to operationalize the Civil Aviation (Regulatory Fees and Charges for Unmanned Aircraft Systems) Regulations 2020. This is after approval by the National Assembly on 6 March 2021.

The proposed charges had been gazetted by the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing, Urban Development and Public Works, Mr. James W. Macharia. The gazette notice was under Legal Notice No. 4 of 2021 on 22 January 2021.

The approval of KCAA Regulatory Fees and Charges for Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Regulations, 2020 paves the way for full implementation of the UAS regulatory framework in Kenya. These charges are a reduction from the revoked rates under the Kenya Civil Aviation Regulations, 2017. Under the new cost structure, Kenyans and entities wishing to own and operate drones, will now pay a Ksh. 3,000 registration fee.

KCAA Director General, Capt. Gilbert M. Kibe, said, “Innovation in Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) has been accelerating at such an exponential rate. The capabilities of this technology are limitless – from the positives such as filming movies, documentaries, sports, weddings and delivering medicines.”

Individuals or entities that have already imported UAS are encouraged to apply to the KCAA for registration and approval to lawfully engage in safe drone operations. Such operations could include precision agriculture, wildlife management, inspection of power grid, building, dams, research, crop spraying and data collection, forest management, aerial mapping, among others.

The Civil Aviation (UAS) Regulations, 2020 categorizes drones based on the risks posed by their operations, from low risks to high risks under 3 categories. The purpose of the UAS, and risk to public safety and security form the basis for consideration by the Authority in registering, issuing of approvals and authorizations for operations.

The regulations have made provisions that ensure such discretion is respected as provided in the constitution and other national laws. KCAA will be undertaking public sensitization on the application and implication of the regulations.

Fees by Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) for operation of drones in Kenya