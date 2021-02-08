Shares

In an effort to celebrate and promote wildlife tourism in the region, Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) has partnered with Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) to launch the Twende Porini na Canon campaign.

Africa’s wildlife has remained one of the primary economic drivers for job growth on the continent. As such, efforts in creating sustainable environmental conservation rely on the human factor to own its conservation. Studies have shown that involving local communities in sustainable conservation efforts have resulted in significant gains for both people and the environment.

Kenya has successfully explored how to implement mutually beneficial relationships between humans and wildlife to address the problem of losing 70% of its wildlife over 30 years. The Maasai Mara Wildlife Conservancies Association has made huge strides in creating a conservation model that works for animals as well as people.

“As an expert in the field of visual imagery, Canon Central and North Africa is cognizant of the deep impact powerful pictures and videos have in visual storytelling – and how successful these stories are in raising awareness and gaining support for various conservation projects,” noted Amine Djouahra, Sales and Marketing Director at Canon Central and North Africa.

“For this reason we have embarked on several initiatives, such as the Miraisha Programme and our Ambassadors Programme, to advance and promote job opportunities and future livelihoods in Africa by sharing skillsets and knowledge for photographers, videographers and filmmakers,” he added.

The Twendeni Porini na Canon campaign is taking the initiative further by involving 5 local wildlife photography digital influencers. The influencers will help to create authentic social media stories about conservation efforts across Kenya.

Speaking during the award ceremony, Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Director General Brigadier (Rtd) John Waweru said, “We are grateful to Canon for this partnership that has seen us raise awareness on the importance of wildlife conservation as an ongoing effort. We are extremely grateful for the renewed interest in wildlife conservation thanks to the extended boost on digital space, which successfully raised the profile of Kenya as a leader in wildlife conservation.”

The influencers involved in the Twendeni Porini na Canon include:

1. Anthony Ochieng

Anthony is a conservation photographer who produced a short film, Rhino Lover & Hero, featuring an insightful interview with a Rhino Sanctuary ranger Kosgeyi, to highlight the work done at the sanctuary.

2. Clement Kiragu

Clement is a Canon ambassador and award-winning wildlife and commercial photographer whose incredible series of nature images were enhanced by a new love he developed while staying at Amboseli National Park: that of capturing birds in flight.

3. Larry Asego

Larry took his assignment further, by hosting an interactive wildlife photography training session, streaming his experience and answering questions from amateur photographers.

4. Usha Harish

Usha has continued to prove her adeptness at capturing emotions of animals and in action.

5. Alissa Thakker

Alissa uses combined photography and videography to document her journey at Nairobi National Park, while highlighting the features on her Canon R5 that made capturing these magnificent creatures.