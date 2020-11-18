Shares

PortableVoices an audio production startup partners with East African Educational Publishers (EAEP) to produce and distribute pan-African audiobooks. Under thE partnership, PortableVoices will work with East African Educational Publishers to produce and distribute audiobooks from EAEP’s portfolio.

Since its launch in 2018, PortableVoices has been enabling publishers and creatives produce high quality audio content. They are set to launch PortableVoices Premium, a subscription-based audiobooks service. Subscribers will get 1 credit per month that they can use to listen to any audiobook in the premium catalogue despite the price of the book. Besides, premium members will enjoy exclusive deals and up to 30% discount on extra audiobooks they purchase when their credits run out.

EAEP is a leading publisher in East Africa with a 54-year success track record of providing relevant and quality products for schools, universities and the general market. They have gained an excellent reputation of being the most versatile publisher with over 2,000 titles that cater for the educational, cultural, leisure and aesthetic needs of Eastern, Central & Southern regions of Africa. EAEP’s strength is in its formidable network with a presence in Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Malawi and Zambia. EAEP will also be providing the Ministry of Education of Kenya with the official approved grade 5 Science and Social Studies course books.

Allan Niongira, Portable Voices Founder, had this to say, ‘‘We’re excited about this new partnership with East African Educational Publishers. We have been working hard to create the new audiobooks services set to launch soon that will enable subscribers to enjoy a wide variety of high quality pan-african audiobooks among other audio entertainment. This new partnership allows us to offer a wide variety of educational books and the best selling classics starting with The Broken Glasses by Waweru Mwangi, Things fall Apart by Chinua Achebe, My Life in Crime by John Kiriamiti, A Doll’s House by Henrik Ibsen among others.”