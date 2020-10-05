Shares

Toyota Kenya and Co-operative Bank have entered into a partnership that will enable customers to buy cars with loans of upto 95%.

The strategic financing partnership will enable the bank’s customers to purchase commercial and personal vehicles under Toyota Kenya’s portfolio that includes car brands such as Toyota, Suzuki, Hino and Yamaha.

The new partnership, which also allows fleet customers under Co-op Bank Fleet Africa Leasing Ltd., leasing arm of Co-operative Bank Group, to acquire more units. This is an amplification of the existing deal that only covers the commercial segment with the financing of the Hiace van and Hilux pickups.

In an effort to spur business take off and growth from the adverse negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy, Co-operative Bank will also extend a Ksh. 500,000 working capital loan without additional security to the successful applicants of the Toyota Vehicles in addition to providing a 2-month (60 days) grace period. This is on top of up to 95% financing towards the acquisition of the vehicles, payable within 60-months.

Toyota Kenya Managing Director, Arvinder Reel, in lauding the improved deal said the pandemic demonstrated the need to support individuals and sectors that are at the heart of the country’s economy with flexible options to acquire key assets for their operations.

“Our partnership with Co-operative Bank goes beyond just the sale of the vehicles. We are saying this is an improved partnership since customers will also receive professional training for their drivers under the Toyota Advanced Driving programme and the Yamaha Riding Academy, for those who purchase the Yamaha motorbikes. From our lineup of quality, durable and reliable commercial and passenger vehicles, Toyota Kenya shall continue prioritizing solutions that support Kenyans towards their personal and business re-building in the wake of the pandemic.”

On her part, Co-operative Bank’s Director of Corporate and Institutional Banking, Mrs. Jacquelyne Waithaka said that the scheme is available for those customers who want direct acquisition of the vehicle of choice or for leasing. The bank has made the terms flexible to accommodate MSME’s, Co-operatives, Corporate, Individuals and Farmers, even as the economy opens. The terms are attractive especially on the 2 months grace period.

Even after the lifting of the interest rate capping, the two firms have agreed to keep the borrowing rate at 13% per reducing balance. This also allows individual customers to purchase any Toyota Kenya models ranging from Toyota, Hino, Suzuki or Yamaha at a competitive rate.