Standard Chartered Bank has been named as the best consumer digital bank in Kenya by Global Finance Awards. The bank also emerged Best Integrated Consumer Bank Site, Best Online Product Offerings, Best Information Security and Fraud Management and Most Innovative Digital Bank in the region.

Global Banking and Finance Awards was started in 2011 by the United Kingdom based Global Banking & Finance Review magazine to recognize notable changes happening in the global financing community.

In the awards, the bank was in particular feted for its strategic strength and capability to attracting and servicing digital customers, success in getting clients to use digital offerings, growth of digital customers, breadth of product offerings, as well as web/mobile site design and functionality.

In 2019, the Bank launched its digital banking platform with more than 70 digitally accessible services to its customer, with its versatility granting the bank opportunity to further scale and introduce other functionalities to enable ease and convenience for customers.

The Bank was recognized as the best consumer digital bank alongside Standard Chartered Bank Botswana, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Mozambique, Nigeria, Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda and Zambia.

Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Managing Director and CEO, Kariuki Ngari, had this to say, “Our digital approach is visibly evident through this award and a clear indication that we are on the right direction towards becoming a digital first bank. Our digital transformative agenda has always been about putting our customers first, improving customer experience, efficiency and enabling our customers do their banking with ease and convenience,” Mr. Kariuki said, adding that in Retail Banking, 89 per cent of transactions today are conducted through non-branch channels and close to 83 per cent of our corporate clients are utilizing the banks.”