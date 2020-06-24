Shares

Microsoft has launched a preview version of its antivirus. It will include protection against phishing and go a step further than Google’s built-in malware protection to offer signature-based malware detection.

The antivirus web protections will include anti-phishing so that unsafe websites sent via SMS, WhatsApp, email, or other apps are instantly blocked. It is also using its Defender SmartScreen technology to also block unsafe network connections that malicious apps might try to create without a user’s knowledge.

Microsoft is also planning an iOS antivirus app, although it’s clear the company will be far more limited with what it provides on Apple’s operating systems. Apple sandboxes iOS apps by default and prevents most end users from sideloading apps without the App Store in the first place.

The company will also be making Defender ATP generally available on Linux, allowing the company to offer a unified antivirus solution across desktop and server platforms like Windows, macOS, and Linux.