Zoom hits 300 million users despite security concerns

Shares

Zoom has announced that it has surpassed 300 million daily meeting participants. This number is up by 50% from the 200 million that the company had reported earlier in the month. In December, they had 10 million users showing just how much the Covid-19 pandemic has had an impact on their business.

This growth in the number of users comes despite security concerns that have been raised due to Zoombombing. This is whereby pranksters join Zoom calls and broadcast porn and other shocking videos.

However, Zoom is working on addressing these security concerns by releasing a 5.0 update. The update has added a few features which include ability to lock meeting, remove participants, restrict screen sharing and chatting in meetings. The platform is also now enabling passwords by default for most customers and for business users, IT admins can now define password complexity. The Zoom’s waiting room feature is also now on by default for basic, single-license Pro, and education accounts. This feature allows a host to hold participants in a virtual room before they’re allowed into a meeting.