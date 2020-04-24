Twitter is testing easier ways to find quoted tweets

Shares

Twitter is currently testing a new option that shows you all the times a post has been retweeted with a comment. The testing is however limited to a small group of iOS Twitter users.

According to some users who have the function enabled, a “Retweet with comments” counter can be seen alongside the existing “Likes” and “Retweet” numbers.

It turns out Twitter is actually testing the ability to view quote tweets! via @calcsam https://t.co/lRFELR6kxm — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 21, 2020

The feature, however, does not show you anything you can’t currently find using the service’s search function, it just makes it much easier. This is important when some Twitter users use quote tweets to reply to a tweet, rather than using the service’s built-in reply functionality to neatly organize tweets into conversation threads. Currently, if you want to find quote tweets, you have to paste the tweet’s URL into the service’s search box.

However, it should be noted that Twitter has experimented with a couple of UI changes in the past, but few have become fully fledged feature. Let’s see whether this feature will make the cut.