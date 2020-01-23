Twitter launches emojis for DMs

Nowadays, emojis have become an integral part of our communication on social media sites. This is mainly because emojis help us express what we might not necessarily want to put in words and they do this in a comical way. It is therefore not a surprise that Twitter has now launched emojis for Direct Messages (DMs).

Following the launch, one can easily react to a DM by clicking or tapping on the heart-plus icon that appears right next to a message. Double-tapping messages also brings up the emoji panel. The recipient will get a notification if you react to their DM, and they’ll get your reaction as a text reply if they’re using an older version of the app that doesn’t support the feature.

Say more with new emoji reactions for Direct Messages!

To add a reaction, click the ❤️➕ icon that appears when you hover over the message on web or double tap the message on mobile and select an emoji from the pop-up.

For more about DM reactions: https://t.co/sdMumGDBYl https://t.co/QxMVmGt8eY

— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 22, 2020