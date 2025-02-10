Shares

The Government, through the various road agencies, is set to acquire pieces of land for various road projects around the country.

In an notice to the public, the Chairperson of the National Land Commission (NLC), Gershom Otachi, revealed that the government will to acquire land for road construction and those that are affected are required to deliver necessary documentation to Ardhi House.

Residents who own or have an interest in any of the listed parcels need to submit a written claim for compensation along with their identification cards, Personal Identification Number (PIN), land ownership documents, and bank account details to the NLC office or the area’s assistant chief’s office.

In Syokimau, KURA is seeking 0.0921 hectares of land for the upgrading of the Syokimau-Katani Road. The road is currently very degraded and it is very tiny compared to the traffic that goes through it. The residents affected by the land acquisition have been directed to visit the assistant chief’s office, Syokimau sub-location, on February 21 from 10am to make claims for compensation as the process of upgrading the road begins.

In Nyeri County, the government will acquire 85 parcels of land consisting of 1.7 hectares for the construction of the Giakanja-Tetu Mission (D434), Kagogi-Ihwa-Ihururu-B5 JCN (E576/E1690/D435), and Wandumbi-Kigogoini (E573) Roads project.

In Meru County, the government will acquire 76 parcels of land, adding up to 0.7 hectares for the construction of the Coca-Cola-Mpuri-Kithaku-Kateri and Kithurune-Kariene-Kaguma-Giaki roads Project.