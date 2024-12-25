Shares

The festive season brought joy and warmth to Thika municipality as Rockey Africa Limited, in partnership with Jabali Joycare, hosted a heartwarming Elderly’s Day Out at Thika Greens Golf Course, Old Murang’a Road.

The event, held to honour and uplift the elderly, marked a meaningful conclusion to the

year by spreading Christmas cheer and celebrating the contributions of senior citizens.

The day was packed with engaging activities, including health checkups, light exercise

sessions, storytelling, and traditional music performances. Over 100 elderly residents

also participated in interactive games, received wellness packages, and enjoyed a

communal lunch that brought everyone together in the spirit of the festive season.

Robert Kamau, CEO of Rocky Africa Limited, remarked: “This Christmas season, we wanted to make the elderly feel appreciated and cherished. Spending the day with them was a privilege, spreading joy and creating moments they’ll remember for years.”

Jabali Joycare, a community organisation specialising in counselling and home-based care, played a crucial role in making the event successful. Joyce Jabali, Psychologist and Founder of Jabali Joycare said: “Our elders hold the stories and wisdom of our communities. This event allowed us to show appreciation for their legacy while giving them a day filled with happiness and care.”

Participants expressed their gratitude, and one attendee, Mzee John, shared, “It feels wonderful to be celebrated like this. I thank the Rockey Africa Foundation and Jabali Joycare for their kindness. It has truly been a joyful day.”

This year’s Elderly’s Day Out is part of the Rockey Africa Foundation’s broader commitment to creating positive impacts within communities. The foundation aims to continue building partnerships that address societal needs while spreading compassion and support.

