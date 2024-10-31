Ambassadors from countries in Europe have released a joint statement to condemn enforced disappearances in Kenya, a serious human rights violation that has been documented by numerous human rights organizations. In Kenya, the police have been implicated in a number of enforced disappearances, particularly in the context of political dissent and protests.
The statement expresses concern over the ongoing reports of enforced disappearances despite High Court rulings. The statement also calls for swift and transparent investigations into these cases, which is crucial for ensuring accountability and preventing future disappearances.
The joint statement underscores the importance of upholding human rights, particularly in light of Kenya’s election to the United Nations Human Rights Council. It calls on Kenya to demonstrate its commitment to human rights by addressing the issue of enforced disappearances and ensuring that the rule of law prevails.
The Independent Medico-Legal Unit (IMLU), a Kenyan human rights organization, has documented numerous cases of enforced disappearances in the country. Amnesty International has also raised concerns about enforced disappearances in Kenya, calling on the government to take urgent action to address this issue. The United Nations Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances has also called on Kenya to investigate cases of enforced disappearances and bring perpetrators to justice.
JOINT STATEMENT BY AMBASSADORS AND HIGH COMMISSIONERS
We extend our congratulations to Kenya on its election to the United Nations Human Rights Council. The Council faces great challenges in promoting and protecting human rights worldwide and its work is evermore essential. As active members or observers to the Council, we will support Kenya in corralling the political will necessary to effect change.
Kenya’s own Constitution and its National Legislation set out the rights and fundamental freedoms to which each of its citizens is entitled. It establishes the Bill of Rights as the framework for its economic and social policies. Upholding human rights leads to stability and prosperity. Therefore, we note our concern over ongoing reports of arbitrary arrests and enforced disappearances despite High Court rulings. It is crucial to ensure the rule of law prevails and the rulings of the judiciary are followed. We note President Ruto’s commitment that such incidents will not happen under his watch and that all individuals involved will be held accountable.
Swift and transparent investigations will enable Kenya to demonstrate to the world its commitment to upholding rights as it takes up its seat on the United Nations Human Rights Council.
THE ROYAL DANISH EMBASSY | EMBASSY OF FINLAND | EMBASSY OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF GERMANY | EMBASSY OF IRELAND | EMBASSY OF THE NETHERLANDS | EMBASSY OF NORWAY | EMBASSY OF SWEDEN | EMBASSY OF SWITZERLAND | BRITISH HIGH COMMISSION