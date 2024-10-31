Shares

Ambassadors from countries in Europe have released a joint statement to condemn enforced disappearances in Kenya, a serious human rights violation that has been documented by numerous human rights organizations. In Kenya, the police have been implicated in a number of enforced disappearances, particularly in the context of political dissent and protests.

The statement expresses concern over the ongoing reports of enforced disappearances despite High Court rulings. The statement also calls for swift and transparent investigations into these cases, which is crucial for ensuring accountability and preventing future disappearances.

The joint statement underscores the importance of upholding human rights, particularly in light of Kenya’s election to the United Nations Human Rights Council. It calls on Kenya to demonstrate its commitment to human rights by addressing the issue of enforced disappearances and ensuring that the rule of law prevails.

The Independent Medico-Legal Unit (IMLU), a Kenyan human rights organization, has documented numerous cases of enforced disappearances in the country. Amnesty International has also raised concerns about enforced disappearances in Kenya, calling on the government to take urgent action to address this issue. The United Nations Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances has also called on Kenya to investigate cases of enforced disappearances and bring perpetrators to justice.