Shares

Kisumu City will host Kenya’s first-ever E-mobility Youth Skills Forum and Motor Show, aimed to empower youth in the rapidly expanding electric mobility sector. The event has been slated for November 1st to 3rd at the Goan Centre in Kisumu.

The forum is designed to catalyze youth participation in Kenya’s green economy revolution. This is as the country responds to a major mismatch between the skills present in the market and those essential for local EV assembly, manufacturing, and maintenance.

The central theme of the forum is, Accelerate to Green. This theme will guide the headline conference sessions, including discussions of Reduction of Transportation Emissions and Transitioning towards Green Energy and Vehicle Electrification and Technology.

The Forum will bring together engineers, business leaders, top-industry companies, and innovative thinkers to discover ground-breaking products and create powerful solutions for the future. The event has attracted more than 19,000 delegates who are expected to take advantage of three full days of educational sessions, networking opportunities, and the latest market innovations from over 1,000 exhibitors. These include e-Safiri, KenInvest, and Mobikey, among others.

In addition to showcasing standout products, a key highlight at the Show is the optimal application of technology in creative activities, providing visitors with exciting experiences such as the Rolling with LRMS Podcast series, LRMS News, the intelligent AI Chatbot system, a technology zone, and a 360-degree frame for creating unique and creative videos.

“Analysts have noted that Kenya suffers from a lack of curriculum alignment in training institutions with industry demands, compounded by a gap in policy to guide the connection between trade skills education industry demand,” said Dan Odhiambo, CEO of The Event Factory, which is driving the idea.

Odhiambo further noted that the E-Mobility Youth Skill Forum initially targets the 8 million youth in the Lake region who need exposure to the latest e-mobility technologies. He added that the conference discussions will offer industry-blazing insights into the trends and the development of electric vehicles, emphasizing green and clean energy solutions in environmental protection and combating climate change globally. Attendees will also benefit from access to mentorship programs and career guidance from industry innovators.