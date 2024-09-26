Shares

Kenyan operator Renegade Air has introduced the first ever ATR-500 aircraft in Kenya, in partnership with Abelo and ATR. This marks a significant advancement in the partners’ capabilities to serve the growing demand for efficient and reliable air services in the region. The ATR-500 leased from Abelo, has been converted into a cargo configuration to meet the specific needs of Renegade Air’s operations.

The newly unveiled ATR-500 aircraft is set to enhance Renegade Air’s capacity to transport goods swiftly across domestic and regional routes, supporting various industries such as e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, and perishables. As the current largest market for turboprops in Africa with over 80 aircraft of the type currently flying, Kenya could accommodate many additional ATR-500 and latest generation -600 series aircraft, from both Wilson and JKIA International Airports.

Earlier in July this year, ATR announced a collaboration with Ethiopian MRO, a maintenance and training provider under the Ethiopian Airlines Group. This partnership aims to bolster ATR’s presence in Africa and the Middle East, enhancing customer support and market penetration in these key regions.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony at the Wilson Airport in Nairobi, Tasneem Kaderbhai, Commercial Manager for Renegade Air said, “Our new ATR -500 cargo aircraft will be a game-changer in our fleet, bolstering our ability to provide timely and efficient air cargo services to our customers. This strategic addition underscores our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the market, supported by two ideal partners; Abelo and ATR. This move further solidifies our position as a key player in the air cargo industry in Kenya.”

On his part, Mathieu Duquesnoy, Abelo’s Chief Marketing Officer, stated, “We are thrilled to partner with Renegade Air in bringing the first ATR -500 aircraft to Kenya. This collaboration highlights our commitment to providing tailored leasing solutions to airlines seeking to enhance their capabilities. The conversion of this ATR aircraft into a dedicated cargo platform is a testament to its versatility, adaptability across different operational requirements, and long-term value as an asset.”