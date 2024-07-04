Shares

Zikora Media and Arts has announced the official launch of its Decolonizing Beauty campaign. The campaign is designed to educate the public and celebrate the rich tapestry of indigenous and local beauty customs across Africa.

‘Decolonizing Beauty’ seeks to challenge narrow perceptions and showcase the multifaceted historic beauty traditions in Africa’s diverse cultures. The campaign, now rolled out, is doing this in a world increasingly dominated by Western beauty standards promoted through pop culture and the global beauty industry,

In order to reach a broad audience of English and French speakers around the world, the campaign will utilize a multi-platform. Throughout the remainder of the year 2024, a series of initiatives from the campaign will be announced. They include Crowns of Coils, an ode to African hair, Roots on Reels, showcasing African beauty through film, Motherland Beauty, African Beauty in Focus and Heritage In Motion.

Launched in Abuja, Nigeria in 2023, Zikora Media and Arts produces, preserves and promotes creative content and art which captures the nuanced stories of Africa and Africans. Zikora means ‘show the world’ in the Igbo language of southeastern Nigeria. Zikora carries out its vision through its six Creative Branches; Film & TV, Journalism & News Media, Literary Arts, Performance Arts, Events and The Collective Tree. The company also has a Francophone Africa network in place to connect to French-speaking Africans.