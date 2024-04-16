Shares

Trade and Investments Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano has unveiled the Karibu Business Support Centre (KBSC) at the NSSF Building, 16th floor.

The Centre also offers various services including advisory support on investments, manufacturing and trade policies, collection and dissemination of business information, liaison services, and facilitation of business linkages.

KBSC aims to streamline these processes and address the challenges faced by businesses through the KBSC online portal. This will provide businesses with detailed information and seamless interaction with government agencies on investment, industry, and trade matters.

Speaking at the launch, CS Miano stressed the importance of creating a conducive environment for business and investment opportunities to flourish stating, “Our vision for the Karibu Business Support Centre goes beyond its establishment; it embodies our unwavering commitment to facilitating the ease of doing business in Kenya. Whether you’re a visionary entrepreneur or a seasoned industrialist, the KBSC stands ready to simplify and expedite your business journey.”

The launch of the Karibu Business Support Centre signifies a significant milestone in the country’s journey towards economic prosperity. The government is inviting entrepreneurs, investors, and traders to embrace this initiative and leverage its support services for mutual growth and success.

The Trade CS further urged the business community to take advantage of the centralized services offered at the support centre saying, “The Karibu Business Support Centre is not just mere brick-and-mortar establishments; it’s a symbol of our commitment to facilitating the ease of doing business in Kenya. Visit us at the Ministry headquarters on the 16th Floor of the NSSF Building, or the online portal at karibubusiness.go.ke.”