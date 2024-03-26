Shares

The Kakamega International Investment Conference (KAIICO) recently took place at the Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology. The conference witnessed commendation for digital education from leaders across the nation.

The endorsement was led by President Ruto, who acknowledged the significance of digital education in transforming the country’s education landscape. Also present at the conference were other leaders including the Prime Cabinet Secretary H.E. Musalia Mudadvadi, Speaker of the Senate the Hon Amason Kingi, Governors, deputy governors, county first ladies, county ministers of education, and multiple educators.

During the conference, President Dr. Ruto visited the EIDU booth and was taken through the operation of its digital learning program, already under implementation in 10 counties. So far, the program has reached 250,000 learners and 10,000 teachers in Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) countrywide.

The EIDU digital learning program has so far received an approval rating of 98% among parents and 96% among teachers. Research also shows that students under the program gain nine months of additional learning on top of a regular school year.

For its operations, the EIDU program provides to schools devices equipped with learning content that adapts to each learner’s pace. The content is sourced from the world’s best educational material providers in alignment with the requirements of the Kenyan government’s Competency Based Curriculum (CBC), and is approved by the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD).

To ensure successful delivery and continuity, county government officers are equipped with the digital tools for quality assessment. This ensures that they gain access to real-time data dashboards containing key education metrics.

Speaking on the program, EIDU’S Managing Director Dr. Max Donha stated, “We believe that by the end of this year, we will have partnered with 15-20 county governments, implementing the digital learning program in all their ECDE centers. We are also currently talking to the national government about the primary grade levels, which will be the next step to expand… and by the end of next year, we could be in all primary schools.”