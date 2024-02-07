Shares

Health tech company, VIEBEG Technologies, is helping to expand access to affordable healthcare in Central and East Africa by aiding healthcare facilities in procuring supplies in real time.

The company uses artificial intelligence (AI) to manage supply chain processes (from shipping to warehousing, distribution and inventory management) to ensure that healthcare facilities have the precise medical supplies in stock.

The company serves over 1,000 hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and healthcare providers in Rwanda, Kenya, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo through its procurement solution called VieProcure. The platform facilitates the efficient distribution of medical supplies, equipment, and pharmaceuticals, addressing critical supply chain challenges in the healthcare sector.

It was founded in 2018 by CEO Tobias Reiter and Chief Commercial Officer Alex Musyoka and it works with hospitals, clinics and healthcare providers to manage and expand their supply of medical products, devices and equipment.

“We are already making inroads in other parts of East Africa, including Kenya, Burundi and Congo, and serving over 500 facilities. The company plans to expand across Africa”, Musyoka says.

In 2023, Johnson & Johnson Impact Ventures, an impact fund within the Johnson & Johnson Foundation, invested in VIEBEG Technologies. Their investment supports the firm’s plans to reach more providers and patients through continued growth and expansion in East and Central Africa – namely Rwanda, Kenya and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

David Higgins, Investments Director at J&J Impact Ventures says: “Reliable supply of essential medical products is one of the most fundamental aspects of a health provider’s success. We are excited to support and grow VIEBEG’s vital work in this space, strengthening the ability of health systems to provide care to their patients.”

Reiter says the firm’s AI-driven medical procurement platform directly connects healthcare providers with manufacturers. This removes brokers and middlemen from the value chain, generating cost savings of up to 40% for customers.

Apart from improving revenues, the funding has enabled the company to, conduct training for its employees, access working capital, and employ more workers. They have built a digital platform that serves as a one-stop-shop for supply chain and logistics services, including ordering, shipping, warehousing, last-mile distribution and inventory management.

“When medical supply chains fail, providers have limited ability to give care to their patients, leading to poor health outcomes. We are combating that with comprehensive services and AI-powered insights. When providers have all the equipment and supplies they need, they can better meet their patients’ needs—the ultimate goal,” adds Reiter.