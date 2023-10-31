Shares

Kenya, just like many emerging economies, has had a fair share of economic ups and downs.

Inflation rates have soared, the cost of living has escalated, and the Kenyan shilling is experiencing bouts of depreciation. So where are Kenyan investors putting their hard-earned money?

This reality is best exemplified by the latest data from the Capital Markets Authority

(CMA) that revealed that Kenyans placed Sh131.5 billion or 74.7 percent of their funds in

money market funds (MMF) ahead of others like equity funds.

Among the myriad investment vehicles available, money market funds stand out as a

stable and straightforward choice for investors looking to strike a balance between risk

and return.

Money market funds, often referred to as ‘cash equivalents’ have long been a trusted staple in the world of asset management. These funds are a compelling choice due to their safety, liquidity, and simplicity.

Kenyans have traditionally relied on fixed deposits and savings accounts, saccos and

chamas as our go-to savings vehicles. While these options offer security and are relatively

hassle-free, the returns are often affected by the rising cost of living and currency

depreciation, effectively eroding the real value of savings.

Alternatively, money market funds present a compelling alternative for savvy Kenyan

investors seeking to preserve and potentially grow their wealth despite economic

headwinds.

The Kenyan shillings depreciation is another concern for anyone seeking to save or invest.

It is eroding the purchasing power of citizens, making it challenging to maintain their

standard of living.

Money market funds provide an avenue to invest for the short-term or long-term as they

are low-risk securities that can help mitigate the impact of currency depreciation. Unlike

traditional savings accounts, money market funds have the flexibility to invest in instruments denominated in foreign currencies, which can act as a hedge against shilling depreciation.

Inflation, another persistent economic issue, has been on the rise in Kenya. This erodes the

value of money stored in traditional savings accounts, which often yield nominal returns

below the inflation rate. Money market funds are invested in government and corporate

debt securities that tend to outpace inflation, offering a better chance of preserving the

real value of investments compared to the conventional savings options.

Additionally, money market funds in Kenya are known for their transparency and

regulatory oversight. Asset management companies such as CIC Asset Management are

regulated by CMA which ensures that all funds raised from investors are not exposed to

undue risks, providing peace of mind amidst economic uncertainty.

Lastly, money market funds offer liquidity and accessibility allowing investors to withdraw

their funds on short notice, which makes them suitable for both short-term and long-term

financial goals.

For instance, CIC Asset Management’s money market fund product starts from as low as

Ksh5,000 while giving Kenyans the flexibility to access their money at any time. This

liquidity feature can be invaluable when unexpected expenses arise or when opportunities

for investment or spending present themselves.

It is essential to acknowledge that money market funds may not offer the same potential

for high returns as riskier investments like stocks or real estate. However, they are designed to provide stability, liquidity, and a reasonable return on investment over time. They can serve as a robust tool for Kenyans to preserve their capital and potentially outpace inflation, all while keeping their money readily accessible.

In conclusion, as Kenyans grapple with economic challenges, money market funds offer a

pragmatic way to safeguard one’s financial future in uncertain times.

By diversifying their savings and investment strategies with money market funds, Kenyans

can take a proactive step toward financial resilience and stability in an ever-changing

economic landscape.

By Muthoni Muuo – Portfolio Manager at CIC Asset Management Ltd