Kenya’s healthcare system is set for enhancement as 66 dedicated individuals today graduated from the Gertrude’s Institute of Health and Child Research with Higher Diplomas in paediatric nursing and paediatric critical care nursing.

The new graduates are part of a larger cohort of 130 individuals who have completed programs at the institute in four different specialisations, including emergency medical technicians and healthcare assistants. They are now ready for deployment to bring significant improvements to healthcare services across Kenya’s 47 counties.

This achievement is a significant milestone demonstrating the institution’s commitment to closing the skills gap in paediatric nursing in Kenya and ensuring a healthier future for the country’s children. The country currently has an estimated 42 nurses for 100,000 people, against the World Health Organization’s recommended ratio of 240 nurses for 100,000 people.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony, Perez Obonyo, the institute’s principal, lauded the partnership with the government in the program, noting it has significantly boosted ongoing efforts to bridge the nursing gap in Kenya.

“We have been collaborating with the government on a program to train nurses from county institutions in paediatric care and paediatric critical care nursing. I want to express our profound gratitude to the Ministry of Health for their unwavering support in paediatric training, including sending nurses from all the 27 counties to our courses and aiding in numerous other ways. We eagerly anticipate the continued growth of this partnership, which will contribute to our shared goal of reducing infant mortality and nurturing a healthier new generation,” she said.

The graduating class of 2023 represents the 17th cohort to complete their training at the Gertrude’s Institute since its licensing in 2004. The institution has successfully trained 953 professionals, with over two-thirds of them coming from the public sector.

Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital is a paediatric multi-specialty hospital, providing healthcare to children in Kenya as well as those referred from neighbouring countries. The hospital attends to over 400,000 patients annually through a network of 18 medical centres. Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital is licensed to provide healthcare to children, teens, and young adults up to 21 years of age. It provides the full range of healthcare services including preventive care, accident and emergency, outpatient care, inpatient medical and surgical care, and rehabilitation services.

The Gertrude’s Institute of Child Health and Research provides training to healthcare workers seeking to specialize on paediatric care.