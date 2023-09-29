Shares

GA Insurance Ltd has launched the first-ever Comprehensive Insurance Cover tailored exclusively for Electric Vehicles (EVs) in Kenya. The GA Eco Drive Cover insures all segments of electric vehicles including Electric bikes.

The adoption of electric vehicles in Kenya has been on a steady rise, with a remarkable 108% increase in Electric vehicle sales during the 2022-2023 financial year and as per Government of Kenya’s plans of 5% of registered vehicles would be EVs by 2025. Therefore, this product is designed to cater for the emerging risks faced by the E-Mobility ecosystem in Kenya and reinforces the company’s commitment to sustainability by designing innovative risk transfer solutions.

GA is proud to have used high quality Carbon Credits sourced from projects in Kenya and independently verified by Gold and Verra Standards. This reiterates GA’s commitment to local communities and projects in Kenya.

As the country witnesses a growing adoption of electric modes of transportation, GA Insurance is at the forefront of delivering specialized insurance solutions to support this transformative shift specifically tailor made for electric vehicles.

Speaking during the official launch of the insurance cover, Mr. Sandip Bhadury, the CEO of GA Insurance Kenya Ltd, “GA Eco Drive Cover is a specialized insurance policy specifically targeted to cover unique risks faced by the E-Mobility segment and the business models around it.”

Mr. Bhadury during the launch. “The goal is to align insurance solutions with the evolving needs of Kenyan consumers while promoting eco-friendly choices.”