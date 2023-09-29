Shares

The Africa Cup of Nations 2023 football tournament will will take place in Ivory Coast from 13 January to 11 February 2024. It is the 34th edition of the competition that is organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) every two years.

The tournament will feature 24 teams from different regions of Africa, who will compete for the trophy and the title of the best team in the continent. Senegal are the defending champions, having won the previous edition in 2022.

The teams that will participate in the tournament were determined by a qualification process that involved 48 teams divided into 12 groups of four. The qualification process started on 4 June 2022 and ended on 7 September 2023.

Below are countries that have qualified in alphabetical order:

Algeria

Angola

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

Cape Verde

Cote d’Ivoire (Hosts)

DR Congo

Egypt

Equatorial Guinea

Gambia

Ghana

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Mali

Mauritania

Morocco

Mozambique

Namibia

Nigeria

Senegal (Title Holders)

South Africa

Tanzania

Tunisia

Zambia

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced that the draw for the group stages of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast will take place on October 12.