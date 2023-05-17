Shares

itel has announced that it has launched its newest smartphone, the itel P40, in the Kenyan market in a bid to grow its footprint in the affordable phones category.

The itel P40 comes with a large 6000mAh battery. According to the company the battery can last 15 days on standby, 32 hours calling, 62 hours music playing and 8 hours gaming time. It also comes with 18W Type C fast charge and AI Power Master, itel’s intelligent battery lab, which can optimize battery performance and maximize its battery life and efficiency.

The P40 comes with a 6.6 inch HD+ Water Drop display, features 90% screen-to-body ratio and 72% colorfulness. It has a 13MP rear camera that comes with various of shooting modes such as Pro Mode, Panorama Mode and Time-lapse Mode. It also has a 5MP selfie camera.

The itel P40 comes with 64 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM. The RAM can be extended by 3 GB to 7 GB RAM via virtual RAM. It runs on Android 12 Go and comes with other features that include face unlock and a rear fingerprint reader.

It comes in three colours i.e. Force Black, Dreamy Blue and Luxurious Gold.

The itel P40 is retailing at a recommended retail price of Ksh. 11,800 and is available in all authorized mobile retail outlets countrywide.