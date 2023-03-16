Shares

Nexford University has announced its expansion across East Africa starting with Kenya, and the appointment of leading Kenyan businesswoman, Dr. Laila Macharia, as Senior Advisor.

Nexford’s expansion to Kenya follows its entry into other African countries including Nigeria, Egypt and South Africa. Since inception in 2019, over 8,000 Nexford learners have completed over 33,000 skills focused courses.

Fadl Al Tarzi, founder and CEO of Nexford University, said: “Kenya’s economy continues to grow and is destined to leapfrog development as a result of a relatively strong primary education system, a robust technology infrastructure and a government clearly committed to digital transformation. Similar to many other African nations Kenya is witnessing a supply-demand imbalance across higher education, largely as a result of rapid growth in youth population. We are excited to help address that capacity shortage in partnership with a number of local organizations. We are equally excited to help address local and global talent shortages by enabling Kenyan youth to build the skills they need to qualify for both local and remote jobs. We’ve seen many encouraging examples of how Kenyans can excel in remote jobs, at a time when employers in the US are struggling to find talent locally.”

Dr. Laila Macharia has been appointed as Senior Advisor focused on strategic partnerships across East Africa starting with Kenya. Laila is Chair of the Africa Digital Media Institute (ADMI), Non-Executive Director of Absa Bank, and Vice Chair of the Centum Investment Company. Her vast experience in leadership and mentoring will support Nexford’s growth and the success of its Kenyan learners.

Laila Macharia, Senior Advisor to Nexford University, said: “I am passionate about education and the social and economic opportunities it opens up for young people – so I’m delighted to be joining Nexford. I look forward to working with Nexford’s global team to deliver new opportunities for Kenyan learners. I was also thrilled to speak at Nexford’s online education event in Nairobi, raising awareness of the huge opportunity for talented Africans to prepare for the future of work and access the global grid of remote employment.”

Nexford will be expanding in Kenya through a range of online partnerships as the organization maintains its online-only strategy. These partnerships include employer partnerships in order for employers to access Nexford’s pipeline of qualified graduates.

Nexford is also exploring collaboration with local universities who wish to offer their existing learners additional online programs offered by Nexford, to complement their existing offline offerings. They include Zetech University, and Riara University.

Nexford’s tuition costs are as follows;