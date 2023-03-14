Shares

Architecture today is not only about designing buildings. It is about the environment, human behavior, the microstructure of materials, and even virtual space. According to the world's best architects, this mixed approach to architecture, mixed with other disciplines, will be in trend in the next 10 years. In this article, we will tell you in more detail how the architecture will change in the next couple of years.

IMPLEMENTATION OF NEURAL NETWORKS AND OTHER TYPES OF MACHINE LEARNING

It will affect all areas related to architecture and urban planning. Modern artificial intelligence is able to learn from an array of data about a variety of phenomena – and in architecture, different types of data are connected. The use of neural networks makes it possible to optimize both the construction of buildings, city blocks and districts, as well as the design of structures and materials, the flow of people and transport, logistics and production. Completely new aesthetic solutions emerge.

INVENTION OF ULTRA-LIGHT STRUCTURES

Architectural structures have many performance indicators. One of the main ones is weight. It needs to be reduced to minimize construction cost and ecological footprint while increasing construction speed. This problem can be solved with the help of biomimetics, which studies natural objects, living organisms and the results of their vital activity in order to find principles that can be transferred to design. Another solution is to create real-time adaptable designs. For example, a thin dome will be able to change its shape in the direction of the wind and thus resist heavy loads.

APPEAL TO MODERN TECHNOLOGIES

Today, 3D printing is used not only for design, but also directly for the production of buildings. There are companies that print them. For architects, the new means of production are connected not only with the technology of construction, but also give them the opportunity to create a new aesthetic language.

At the moment, robots are used in design and construction, but what is even more interesting is the robotization of architecture itself. This allows you to create adaptive and interactive buildings that change over time. Experiments continue in which many robots are brought together to create architectural volumes. Of course, while everything is at the experimental stage, but we are already close to implementation.

WORKING WITH BIOGENIC MATERIALS OBTAINED DURING THE LIFE ACTIVITIES OF ORGANISMS

Architects come up with ways to produce materials in synthesis with biological forms. This, in turn, will allow the creation of growing, self-regulating or even self-reproducing architectural structures. For example, active experiments are now underway with constructive materials based on fungal mycelium. The possibility of using blue-green algae and bacteria to regulate the internal atmosphere, lighting or generating electricity is also being considered.

TRANSITION TO VR AND AR

Architects have long tried to enter virtual and augmented reality. Fortunately, it happened. The concept of metaverses has appeared, where people can spend time, communicate and work. They also need an organization of space that corresponds to the logic of these metauniverses. More and more architects are looking for new forms of architecture within mediums that expand our understanding of the human environment.

DISSOLUTION OF ARCHITECTURE

The German industrial designer Dieter Rams once said, “Good design is as little design as possible.” Today, this position is reflected by many modern trends in architecture, each in its own way. For some professionals, this approach means less buildings and more nature. For others – the construction of the most transparent and inconspicuous structures. For others, the focus is on optimizing functions and processes. For the fourth – minimization of the carbon footprint and a course towards environmental friendliness. For the fifth, we are talking about the natural, almost natural behavior of architecture, which is created with the help of robots and adaptive systems. The sixth – about the mixed reality of the digital, biological and physical. The seventh ones are about working with architecture as with a field (for example, zoning the environment solely through changes in air humidity and temperature or controlling some properties of physical fields, thereby getting rid of the predominance of structures embodied in the material).

CREATING AN ENVIRONMENT NOT ONLY FOR HUMANS

Modern architecture must take into account non-human agents – living organisms, biocenoses that are directly related to us (and vice versa). These are urban animals, insects, fungi, mold, bacteria, inhabitants of water bodies. The modern understanding of the ecosystem should include not only living species, but also man-made systems: the Internet of things, autonomous vehicles, delivery robots, bio-digital objects and buildings as a whole as autonomous units. All this requires rethinking and new approaches.