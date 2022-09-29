Shares

It was all pomp and colour as car lovers of all ages had a fun time at the Ngong Racecourse grounds at the 50th edition of Concours d’Elegance.

Wroe, who showcased a 1930 Ford Tudor, scored 282 points to beat 70 enthusiasts who participated in the 2022 Concours d’Elegance held on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at the Ngong Race Course in Nairobi.

The Kenyan Concours d’Elégance was founded in 1971 and has been held every year since. It is organized by the Alfa Romeo Owner’s Club Kenya and is sanctioned by the Kenya Motorsports Federation and the FIM Africa. The event has grown to be the biggest motoring event in Kenya and it attracts 10,000 visitors on average. It is sponsored by Commercial Bank of Africa (CBA).

In her comments, during the event EABL Marketing Manager, Beer Category Catherine Ndung’u said that the prestigious event was a mirror of the White Cap Crisp brand pillars of luxury, fashion and food.

“Consumers are continuously evolving. As a brand, we strive to create world-class experiences for our consumers through platforms such as the Concours d’Elegance,” said Ms Ndung’u.

The event was organised by the Alfa Romeo Owners Club and was open to all makes of cars and motorcycles.

Over the years, the event has attracted entries from Argentina, Australia, England, Germany, Malawi, Mauritius, Mexico, Namibia, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zanzibar and Zimbabwe.