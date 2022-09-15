Shares

Cryptocurrency investment platform Luno has partnered with Makerere University Business School (MUBS) as part of Luno’s nationwide cryptocurrency education initiative.

Makerere University Business School students were challenged to submit an essay on The potential application of cryptocurrency to improve the quality of life in Uganda. Leone George Okello, the winning essayist, discussed an application of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) to empower Uganda’s creatives with better access to funding directly sourced from their own fan base. The winning author received a Samsung Galaxy S7+ tablet computer worth $1200 while all seven essayists received sponsored access to the top Udemy courses on cryptocurrency.

Speaking during the prize handover, Apollo Sande, Country Manager for Uganda and Kenya at Luno, says, “As one of the crypto industry’s early pioneers, we strongly believe it is our responsibility to empower everyone to safely and easily unlock the full potential of cryptocurrencies and we are especially proud to be working alongside Uganda’s leading business school to strengthen this mission.”

“Business and finance students encountering crypto for the first time are growing increasingly curious about the opportunities it holds for their future careers and investment. At Luno, we firmly believe that crypto’s underlying technology presents a massive opportunity for a more open, fair and inclusive financial system for Ugandans and it’s vital we equip the next generation with the knowledge to leverage this.”

Launched in 2013 and operational in over 40 countries worldwide, Luno’s products and services make it safe and easy to buy, store, learn about and use cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. The platform has supported over $52 billion worth of crypto transactions worldwide. Over 55% of Luno’s new customers are based in Africa with over 60,000 customers in Uganda having transacted over $2,000,000 of crypto on the platform.

Established in 1962, Makerere University Business School (MUBS) is the oldest business school in Uganda. It is alma matter to numerous leading scholars, policy makers, public and private sector leaders in the region.