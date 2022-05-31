Shares

The iTel shopping festival is currently ongoing and participating customers will also be able to win gifts worth Ksh. 100,000 per week. The iTel shopping festival promotion will run from from May 15 to June 15 2022.

To participate in the promotion, customers should purchase the iTel S17, iTel P17 Pro, iTel A58 or iTel P38 from itel shops countrywide. They will then need to fill in a raffle ticket. The raffle ticket will be used in the weekly lucky draw to choose winners who will get gifts worth up-to Ksh 100,000 every week for 4 weeks. Besides the weekly gifts to be won, other items to be given away include other itel branded gifts and food stuff.

The models eligible for the promotion are available at iTel outlets and also online on Jumia. According to iTel, their phones are available on Jumia at discounted prices.

The itel A58 is one of the latest phones from the phone manufacturer and below are some of its key specifications. It’s recommended retail price is Ksh. 8,600.