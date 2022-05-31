Shares

The iTel shopping festival is currently ongoing and participating customers will also be able to win gifts worth Ksh. 100,000 per week. The iTel shopping festival promotion will run from from May 15 to June 15 2022.

To participate in the promotion, customers should purchase the iTel S17, iTel P17 Pro, iTel A58 or iTel P38 from itel shops countrywide. They will then need to fill in a raffle ticket. The raffle ticket will be used in the weekly lucky draw to choose winners who will get gifts worth up-to Ksh 100,000 every week for 4 weeks. Besides the weekly gifts to be won, other items to be given away include other itel branded gifts and food stuff.

The models eligible for the promotion are available at iTel outlets and also online on Jumia. According to iTel, their phones are available on Jumia at discounted prices.

The itel A58 is one of the latest phones from the phone manufacturer and below are some of its key specifications. It’s recommended retail price is Ksh. 8,600.

Screen 6.6″ 1612*720 IPS waterdrop screen
Processor Unisoc SC7731E 1.3Ghz quad core CPU
Mali T820 MP1 GPU
RAM 1GB
Storage 16GB internal storage

SD card upto 32GB
Selfie Camera 5MP with flash
Rear cameras 5MP main camera + VGA camera
Battery size 4000mAh
OS Android 11 Go edition
Network  2G and 3G at 900/1800mhz
Other features Face unlock
Fingerprint scanner
Colours Sky Cyan, Starry Black and Dreamy Purple
Accessories Charger, Battery, USB Cable, Earphone, Protective Cover, TP-Film

 