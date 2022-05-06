Shares

British car brand Grenadier, will be available for sale in Kenya starting from Ksh. 14.1 million ($122,000), inclusive of tax according to its Kenyan dealer.

The prices of the car brand will depend on the model and the level of customisation of the vehicles and could go up-to Ksh. 16 million.

INEOS Automotive, the owner of the Grenadier car brand, has appointed Wooton Automotive to distribute the car brand in Kenya.

The Grenadier is a French-built, Austrian engineered and British conceived 4×4, which is similar to the original Land Rover Defender. Production is expected to start in July 2022 and the company’s Hambach plant, which was bought from Mercedes in 2020.

The Grenadier brands available are: Grenadier Utility Wagon, Grenadier Station Wagon, Grenadier Trailmaster Edition Station Wagon and Grenadier Fieldmaster Edition Station Wagon.

The Utility Wagon is a two-seat model while the Station Wagonis five-seat version. The Trialmaster is designed with extreme off-roading in mind while the Fieldmaster is apparently designed for those with an adventure lifestyle.

The Trialmaster Edition will get both the Smooth Pack and additional Rough Pack as standard. The Rough Pack adds front and rear diff locks, BFGoodrich All-terrain T/A KO2 tyres, a raised air intake, exterior utility belts and an auxiliary battery. The Smooth Pack includes a rear view camera, puddle lamps, power heated door mirrors and auxiliary USB power outlets. There’s also 17-inch alloy wheels as standard (there’s an option to upgrade to 18-inch wheels), Safari windows and heated front seats.

INEOS Automotive is a subsidiary of INEOS Group, a leading manufacturer of petrochemicals, specialty chemicals, and oil products.

Grenadier Utility Wagon Standard features

BMW 3.0L, Straight-Six Engine

8-Speed Automatic Transmission with Manual Override

Permanent Four-Wheel Drive

Full Box-Sectioned Ladder Frame

Galvanised Steel Body

Carraro Beam Axles Front & Rear

Heavy Duty Coil Suspension

Two-Speed Transfer Case

Centre Differential Lock

Front & Rear Skid Plates

LED Headlights

LED Auxiliary High Beam Lights

30/70 Split Rear Doors

Full-Size Spare Wheel

Towing Eyes Front & Rear

Roof Rails & Roof Protection Strips

RECARO Seats

Central Control System

Overhead Control Panel

Toot Button

Off-Road & Wading Modes

Pathfinder Off-Road Navigation Grenadier Station Wagon features

Raised Air Intake

Exterior Utility Belt

Access Ladder

Interior Utility Rails

Auxiliary Battery

High Load Auxiliary Switch Panel & Electrical Preparation

Compass with Altimeter

Belstaff Trialmaster Jacket Rough Pack Differential Locks Front & Rear

BFGoodrich All-Terrain KO2 tyres Smooth Pack Rear-View Camera

Park Assist Front (PDC)

Power Heated Exterior Mirrors

Heated Windscreen Washer Jets

Central Stowage Box, Lockable

Puddle Lamps & Ambient Door Lighting

Auxiliary Charge Points Grenadier Fieldmaster Edition Station Wagon In addition to Grenadier standard features