British car brand Grenadier, will be available for sale in Kenya starting from Ksh. 14.1 million ($122,000), inclusive of tax according to its Kenyan dealer.
The prices of the car brand will depend on the model and the level of customisation of the vehicles and could go up-to Ksh. 16 million.
INEOS Automotive, the owner of the Grenadier car brand, has appointed Wooton Automotive to distribute the car brand in Kenya.
The Grenadier is a French-built, Austrian engineered and British conceived 4×4, which is similar to the original Land Rover Defender. Production is expected to start in July 2022 and the company’s Hambach plant, which was bought from Mercedes in 2020.
The Grenadier brands available are: Grenadier Utility Wagon, Grenadier Station Wagon, Grenadier Trailmaster Edition Station Wagon and Grenadier Fieldmaster Edition Station Wagon.
The Utility Wagon is a two-seat model while the Station Wagonis five-seat version. The Trialmaster is designed with extreme off-roading in mind while the Fieldmaster is apparently designed for those with an adventure lifestyle.
The Trialmaster Edition will get both the Smooth Pack and additional Rough Pack as standard. The Rough Pack adds front and rear diff locks, BFGoodrich All-terrain T/A KO2 tyres, a raised air intake, exterior utility belts and an auxiliary battery. The Smooth Pack includes a rear view camera, puddle lamps, power heated door mirrors and auxiliary USB power outlets. There’s also 17-inch alloy wheels as standard (there’s an option to upgrade to 18-inch wheels), Safari windows and heated front seats.
INEOS Automotive is a subsidiary of INEOS Group, a leading manufacturer of petrochemicals, specialty chemicals, and oil products.
Grenadier Utility Wagon Standard features
- BMW 3.0L, Straight-Six Engine
- 8-Speed Automatic Transmission with Manual Override
- Permanent Four-Wheel Drive
- Full Box-Sectioned Ladder Frame
- Galvanised Steel Body
- Carraro Beam Axles Front & Rear
- Heavy Duty Coil Suspension
- Two-Speed Transfer Case
- Centre Differential Lock
- Front & Rear Skid Plates
- LED Headlights
- LED Auxiliary High Beam Lights
- 30/70 Split Rear Doors
- Full-Size Spare Wheel
- Towing Eyes Front & Rear
- Roof Rails & Roof Protection Strips
- RECARO Seats
- Central Control System
- Overhead Control Panel
- Toot Button
- Off-Road & Wading Modes
- Pathfinder Off-Road Navigation
Grenadier Station Wagon features
- BMW 3.0L, Straight-Six Engine
- 8-Speed Automatic Transmission with Manual Override
- Permanent Four-Wheel Drive
- Full Box-Sectioned Ladder Frame
- Galvanised Steel Body
- Carraro Beam Axles Front & Rear
- Heavy Duty Coil Suspension
- Two-Speed Transfer Case
- Centre Differential Lock
- Front & Rear Skid Plates
- LED Headlights
- LED Auxiliary High Beam Lights
- 30/70 Split Rear Doors
- Full-Size Spare Wheel
- Towing Eyes Front & Rear
- Roof Rails & Roof Protection Strips
- RECARO Seats
- Central Control System
- Overhead Control Panel
- Toot Button
- Off-Road & Wading Modes
- Pathfinder Off-Road Navigation
Grenadier Trailmaster Edition Station Wagon (In addition to Grenadier standard features)
- 17” Steel Wheels
- Raised Air Intake
- Exterior Utility Belt
- Access Ladder
- Interior Utility Rails
- Auxiliary Battery
- High Load Auxiliary Switch Panel & Electrical Preparation
- Compass with Altimeter
- Belstaff Trialmaster Jacket
Rough Pack
- Differential Locks Front & Rear
- BFGoodrich All-Terrain KO2 tyres
Smooth Pack
- Rear-View Camera
- Park Assist Front (PDC)
- Power Heated Exterior Mirrors
- Heated Windscreen Washer Jets
- Central Stowage Box, Lockable
- Puddle Lamps & Ambient Door Lighting
- Auxiliary Charge Points
Grenadier Fieldmaster Edition Station Wagon In addition to Grenadier standard features
- 17” Alloy Wheels
- Locking Wheel Nuts
- Safari Windows
- Access Ladder
- Leather Trim (Choice of Colours)
- Heated Front Seats
- Carpet Floor Mats
- Compass with Altimeter
- Belstaff Fieldmaster Jacket
Smooth Pack
- Rear-View Camera
- Park Assist Front (PDC)
- Power Heated Exterior Mirrors
- Heated Windscreen Washer Jets
- Central Stowage Box, Lockable
- Puddle Lamps & Ambient Door Lighting
- Auxiliary Charge Points