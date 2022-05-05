Shares

The Governor of Kisumu Prof. Peter Anyang Nyong’o has confirmed announced that all preparations for the Africities Summit are complete.

The summit whose theme is The role of intermediary cities in Africa in the implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda and of the African Union´s Agenda 2063, is scheduled to take place on May 17 to 21, 2022. It is expected to attract more than 10,000 participants from around the world.

Prof. Nyong’o announced at a cocktail event in Nairobi that Kisumu was ready and prepared to host the Summit. Prof. Nyong’o who was accompanied by the Principal Secretary for Devolution Mr. Julius Korir said the new ultramodern Mambo Leo Convention and Recreation Centre which was constructed at a cost of Ksh. 1.2 billion to host the Summit was ready, while the government and the County have worked to improve infrastructure around the city to accommodate the huge number of visitors.

Prof. Nyong’o said the Summit will have long term economic benefits for the Lake Region Bloc and comes at a time when focus is shifting to the role that intermediary cities will play in future as Africa grapples with rapid urbanization.

The Africities Summit which is held every 3 years over a 5-day period, alternately in the different regions of Africa is the largest democratic gathering organized on the African continent. This flagship event of United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLG Africa) is organized in partnership with the Government of Kenya, the Council of Governors of Kenya (CoG), and the County of Kisumu.

The President of the Republic of Senegal, H.E. Mr. Macky Sall, accepted the invitation of the organizing committee to participate in the summit in his capacity as current President of the African Union (AU). Invitations to participate were sent to the following personalities: H.E. Mr. Mohamadou Issoufou, former President of the Republic of Niger; H.E. John F. Kerry, former United States Secretary of State, President’s Special Envoy for Climate; Ms. Amina J. Mohamed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations; Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Ms. Maimuna Mohd Sharif, Executive Director of UN-Habitat, Ms. Vera Songwe, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA); Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB); Prof. Benedict Oramah, Chairman of Afreximbank; Mr. Samuel Eto’o, President of the Cameroon Football Federation; and Mr. Didier Drogba, former Ivorian international footballer.

Participants have been registering to take part in the 5 days of reflection around the theme of the summit, organized within the framework of thematic sessions, sessions on local policies and strategies, and the political segment of the Summit. Africities 9 also consists of specific days organized on the major topics that mobilize the attention of mayors and leaders of local governments on the continent, namely Climate Day; Diaspora and Afro- descendants Day; Digital Day; Culture Day; Urban Planning Day; Housing Day; Women’s Day; Youth Day; as well as the Africities Trade and Investment Forum.

The Africities 9 summit will also serve as a framework for the elective General Assembly aimed at designating the members of the organization’s governing bodies. The elective General Assembly of UCLG Africa will be held on May 19, 2022, preceded on May 18 by the general assemblies of the Network of Locally Elected Women of Africa (REFELA) and of the Network of Young Local Elected Officials of Africa (YELO).