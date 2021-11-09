Shares

The Kenya Copyright Board (KECOBO) has issued an advisory to musicians who seek to gain from engagements with politicians this campaigns season leading to the 2022 general elections.

The Board released a statement urging artists to be wise as they engage in political campaigns. According to the Board, many political aspirants are seeking to leverage the medium of music as an effective tool of political mobilizations during this period.

As such, they have or will be commissioning campaign songs or engaging musicians to perform at their rallies.

From previous experience, at the end of the campaign, many musicians remain frustrated and unpaid for lack of contractual evidence with the politicians. KECOBO has thus advised musicians to keep the following in mind before engaging in partnerships with politicians.

1. That musician should negotiate the terms of their services preferably with lawyers in all cases to ensure that they enter written contracts with the politicians.

2. Insist on cash before delivery of commissioned songs or even payment of a sizeable deposit before the production of commissioned work.

3. Avoid the sharing of the commissioned recordings over social media platforms for any reason before payment is made; and

4. Ensure they receive full payment before any live performance.

Some of the musicians who have made successful engagements with politicians include Ben Githae for his hit song Tano Tena in the 2017 campaigns, and Gidi Gidi Maji Maji for their song Unbwogable for retired President Mwai Kibaki.