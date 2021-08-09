Shares

Book readers in Nairobi now have access to a wide range of books after following the launch of Soma Nami Books at The Greenhouse Mall, along Ngong road.

Booklovers and Instagram book influencers, fondly known as bookstagram gathered at the mall to celebrate the opening of the bookstore.

The bookstore features a luxurious sitting area and a coffee station, making it an ideal location for book clubs to gather or book lovers to visit and spend their time.

“We started out as a bookclub, but we had the challenge of accessing the books that we really wanted to read, we therefore figured that we could create a space that caters to other book lovers like us,” Muthoni Muiruri, a co-Founder of Soma Nami Books.

In February of 2021, after much frustration on the lack of diversity in bookstores in Nairobi, Ms. Muiruri and her business partner Ms. Wendy Njoroge launched an online bookstore www.somanami.co.ke to add to diversity and focus on books written by African authors.

Following the success of their online store, the two were motivated to open a physical store to cater to more customers and expand their offering to cover children’s, young adult, non-fiction and fiction books.

“We strongly feel that anybody who walks in at Soma Nami Books will be able to find something that caters to their taste,” Ms. Njoroge said.

The store is located on the ground floor of the west wing of The Greenhouse Mall.