Shares

Mauritius, a tropical island in the Indian Ocean, introduced the Premium Travel Visa valid for a period of one year. The Premium Visa aims at encouraging foreign nationals to visit for a long stay as tourists, retirees or professionals willing to come with their families and carry out their business or work remotely from Mauritius, in a COVID-safe destination.

Kenya is one of 114 countries whose nationals are eligible for the Premium Travel Visa in Mauritius.

The Premium visa is issued free of charge, with no applicable processing fees. The visa allows a non-citizen to stay in Mauritius for a period of one year, renewable.

To qualify for the Premium Visa, interested visitors should produce proof of their long stay plans and sufficient travel and health insurance for the initial period of stay while meeting the following criteria:

  • The applicants should not enter the Mauritius Labour market.
  • The main place of business and source of income and profits should be outside Mauritius.
  • Documentary evidence to support application such as purpose of visit, accommodation etc.; and other basic immigration requirements.

All applications must be submitted online, under the following requirements:

  • A valid passport.
  • Copy of air ticket (including reservation for return ticket)
  • A passport size photo.
  • A valid email address.
  • Pre-booking for accommodation (post-Quarantine)
  • Travel and health insurance for the period of stay.
  • Proof of funds (bank statement or bank attestation) to meet the cost of stay in Mauritius (minimum amount of USD 1500/EUR 1300 for monthly expenditure per head and minimum amount of USD 500/EUR 400 for each dependent below 24 years old).

Travelers should also ensure that they make pre-booking for their quarantine accommodation prior to the date of travel. Any document of a foreign language shall be accompanied by a certified translation in either English or French language.

However, travelers who wish to travel to Mauritius for a shorter period of time can apply for the Tourist visa, which is granted for a short period of leisure travel stay not exceeding 180 days.

The countries that are eligible for Mauritius Premium Travel Visa;

  1. Angola
  2. China
  3. Grenada
  4. Luxemburg
  5. Qatar
  6. Swaziland
  7. Antigua and Barbuda
  8. Congo (Brazzaville)
  9. Guyana
  10. Macau SAR
  11. Romania
  12. Sweden
  13. Argentina
  14. Democratic Rep. of Congo
  15. Hong Kong
  16. Malawi
  17. Rwanda
  18. Switzerland
  19. Australia
  20. Croatia
  21. Hungary
  22. Malaysia
  23. Russian Federation (Russia)
  24. Tanzania
  25. Austria
  26. Cyprus
  27. Iceland
  28. Maldives
  29. Samoa (Western)
  30. Tchad
  31. Bahamas
  32. Czech Republic (ex Czechoslovakia)
  33. India
  34. Malta
  35. San Marino
  36. Tonga
  37. Bahrain
  38. Denmark
  39. Ireland
  40. Mexico
  41. Saudi Arabia
  42. Trinidad & Tobago
  43. Barbados
  44. Dominica
  45. Israel
  46. Monaco
  47. Seychelles
  48. Tunisia
  49. Belgium
  50. Egypt
  51. Italy
  52. Mozambique
  53. Sierra Leone
  54. Turkey
  55. Belize
  56. Estonia Republic
  57. Jamaica
  58. Namibia
  59. Singapore
  60. Tuvalu
  61. Benin
  62. Fiji
  63. Japan
  64. Nauru
  65. Slovenia
  66. Uganda
  67. Botswana
  68. Finland
  69. Kenya
  70. Netherlands
  71. Slovakia
  72. Ukraine
  73. Brazil
  74. France
  75. Kiribati
  76. New Zealand
  77. Solomon Islands
  78. United Arab Emirates
  79. Brunei Darussalam
  80. Gabon
  81. Korea (South Republic)
  82. Norway
  83. South Africa
  84. United Kingdom
  85. Bulgaria
  86. Gambia
  87. Kuwait
  88. Oman
  89. Spain
  90. United States of America
  91. Burundi
  92. Georgia
  93. Latvia
  94. Papua New Guinea
  95. St Kitts and Nevis
  96. Vanuatu
  97. Canada
  98. Germany
  99. Lesotho
  100. Paraguay
  101. St Lucia
  102. Vatican
  103. Cape Verde
  104. Ghana
  105. Liechtenstein
  106. Poland
  107. St Vincent & Grenadines
  108. Zambia
  109. Chile
  110. Greece
  111. Lithuania
  112. Portugal
  113. Suriname
  114. Zimbabwe