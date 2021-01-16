Shares

Mauritius, a tropical island in the Indian Ocean, introduced the Premium Travel Visa valid for a period of one year. The Premium Visa aims at encouraging foreign nationals to visit for a long stay as tourists, retirees or professionals willing to come with their families and carry out their business or work remotely from Mauritius, in a COVID-safe destination.

Kenya is one of 114 countries whose nationals are eligible for the Premium Travel Visa in Mauritius.

The Premium visa is issued free of charge, with no applicable processing fees. The visa allows a non-citizen to stay in Mauritius for a period of one year, renewable.

To qualify for the Premium Visa, interested visitors should produce proof of their long stay plans and sufficient travel and health insurance for the initial period of stay while meeting the following criteria:

The applicants should not enter the Mauritius Labour market.

The main place of business and source of income and profits should be outside Mauritius.

Documentary evidence to support application such as purpose of visit, accommodation etc.; and other basic immigration requirements.

All applications must be submitted online, under the following requirements:

A valid passport.

Copy of air ticket (including reservation for return ticket)

A passport size photo.

A valid email address.

Pre-booking for accommodation (post-Quarantine)

Travel and health insurance for the period of stay.

Proof of funds (bank statement or bank attestation) to meet the cost of stay in Mauritius (minimum amount of USD 1500/EUR 1300 for monthly expenditure per head and minimum amount of USD 500/EUR 400 for each dependent below 24 years old).

Travelers should also ensure that they make pre-booking for their quarantine accommodation prior to the date of travel. Any document of a foreign language shall be accompanied by a certified translation in either English or French language.

However, travelers who wish to travel to Mauritius for a shorter period of time can apply for the Tourist visa, which is granted for a short period of leisure travel stay not exceeding 180 days.

The countries that are eligible for Mauritius Premium Travel Visa;