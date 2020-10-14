Shares

From the hassle and bustle outside to light pollution in the house, there are many factors that can prevent you from having healthy sleeping habits. This can lead to fatigue, restlessness and illnesses such as high blood pressure. Not to mention, you wake up in a bad mood when you don’t get enough sleep at night. Healthy sleeping habits have been on the decline over the past few years especially among young people. Some have even gone as far as to diagnose themselves with insomnia.

However, a good night sleep is more within your control. By changing a few lifestyle and environmental factors, you’ll be able to enjoy a restful night.

Here are some hack you can try to improve your sleeping habits;

1. Eat Early

Avoid having a heavy meal immediately before bed. This is not only bad for your physical health but also it can deprive you off a good night’s sleep because your body needs to process food. Therefore, when you eat closer to your bed time, this process can cause discomfort while you sleep. Additionally, food that contains sugar or caffeine cause a surge in energy keeping you up all night.

2. Do Relaxing Activities

It’s easier said than done but doing relaxing activities at night will greatly improve the quality of your sleep. Start by changing your night time routine. There are too many distractions on our screens so put them away. At least two hours to your bed time, switch off the TV, laptop or phone and do something more relaxing like yoga and reading. With time, this will become a habit and you won’t have regular sleepless nights.

3. Get More Sunlight

Studies show that people who are exposed to sunlight are able to fall asleep easier. This is because natural light boosts your alertness levels and sets your body clock. Once your body has been on high alert throughout the day, you’re able to adjust better to a more relaxed setting come evening time. You can maximize on sunlight exposure by having your meals outdoors or taking a stroll during the day.

4. Avoid Alcohol

This is might come as bad news to those who enjoy their sun downers after work. However, if you want to improve your sleeping habits, drinking alcohol is a big no. Alcohol may help you fall asleep but it doesn’t allow the body and mind to rejuvenate. Hence, when you wake up, you will be just as tired as when you went to sleep.

5. Avoid Lying In Bed

Contrary to popular opinion, lying in bed won’t help you fall asleep faster. It just creates an unhealthy habit that might further prevent you from getting enough sleep at night. Typically, you should spend up to 30 minutes in bed until you fall asleep. If you prolong this period, your body will associate the bedroom with sleeplessness. You can instead lie on the couch until you feel sleepy enough to go to bed.

6. Maximize Comfort In The Bedroom

Make sure your mattress, pillow and beddings are comfortable enough. Additionally, you should not have bright coloured walls or art around the bedroom area as these might stimulate your brain. Try to make the room as dark and quiet as possible so as to create a conducive environment for getting enough rest.

7. Listen To White Noise

White noise is known to aid in inducing sleep thanks to its low and consistent frequency. There are several household items that create white noise such as a fan, clock, or air purifier. Basically, anything that produces a consistent rhythm can act as a soothing background noise to help you fall asleep. You can also find white noise playlists on YouTube.

8. Use Your Bed For Sleep Only

It’s tempting to bring your work, dinner and even TV time to bed since it’s one of the most comfortable places in the house. However, this only makes it difficult for you to have healthy sleeping habits. You should never bring anything to the bed if it doesn’t promote sleep. Additionally, avoid discussing heavy topics in bed that might prevent you from sleeping properly.

9. Stretch Your Muscles

You shouldn’t engage in stimulating exercises right before your bedtime. However, doing some like stretches could help release tension and relax your muscles. If you’re feeling sore, try to do a 10-minute stretching session to relieve the muscle and joint aches. This helps prevent getting restless in bed while promoting a good night’s sleep.

10. Create To Best Temperature

Temperature plays a huge role in creating a good sleeping environment. Some people prefer to sleep in cooler temperatures while others fall asleep easier in warmer temperature. Once you learn what works for you, try and create this environment. Invest in heavier or lighter beddings depending on your preference and if possible, install a thermostat to regulate the room temperature.