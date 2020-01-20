Amethis Finance a French PE Fund set to acquire a 30% stake in Naivas

Staff Writer
Shares

French private equity fund, Amethis Finance, is set to acquire about a 30 percent stake in Naivas Limited in a deal estimated to be worth billions of shilling.

According to Business Daily, the transaction are at an advanced stage with the parties now awaiting regulatory approval before making a formal announcement.

The investment comes after the PE fund announced that it was seeking Ksh. 36 Billion for investment in 11 countries, including Kenya. Amethis announced a final close of the Pan-African fund in July last year having raised Ksh. 42 billion, which was Ksh. 6 billion above the set target.

It is expected that the fund might invest anywhere between Ksh1.1 billion and Ksh. 4.4 billion going by their past data on investments.

More Stories
The value of pirated software in East & Southern Africa in 2013 was $540 Million