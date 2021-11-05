Shares

Safaricom through a statement has announced that it will be conducting a maintenance exercise on its mobile money platform M-PESA tomorrow, Saturday 6th November. The scheduled maintenance will begin from 2359h to 0400h Sunday 7th November morning.

All M-PESA services will be unavailable at the stipulated time. This means that Kenyans should make the necessary arrangements if they plan to transact over that period.

M-PESA has grown to be more than a mobile money product for sending and receiving cash. It has powerful business tools that are used widely by people to conduct local and international businesses.In Kenya, the market share of M-PESA in the mobile money space is at more than 100%.

The mobile money platform has more than 30 million local active users, with 50 million users in the markets that use M-PESA in Africa.