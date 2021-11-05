Safaricom through a statement has announced that it will be conducting a maintenance exercise on its mobile money platform M-PESA tomorrow, Saturday 6th November. The scheduled maintenance will begin from 2359h to 0400h Sunday 7th November morning.
All M-PESA services will be unavailable at the stipulated time. This means that Kenyans should make the necessary arrangements if they plan to transact over that period.
The mobile money platform has more than 30 million local active users, with 50 million users in the markets that use M-PESA in Africa.
The mobile money platform has more than 30 million local active users, with 50 million users in the markets that use M-PESA in Africa.