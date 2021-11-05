Shares

Safaricom through a statement has announced that it will be conducting a maintenance exercise on its mobile money platform M-PESA tomorrow, Saturday 6th November. The scheduled maintenance will begin from 2359h to 0400h Sunday 7th November morning.

All M-PESA services will be unavailable at the stipulated time. This means that Kenyans should make the necessary arrangements if they plan to transact over that period.