Emirates has announced plans to boost its operational workforce by recruiting more than 6,000 staff over the next six months.

As travel restrictions continue to easy across the world, additional pilots, cabin crew, engineering specialists and ground staff will be needed to support the airline’s operations.

Emirates has already restored 90% of its network and is on track to reaching 70% of its pre-pandemic capacity by the end of 2021. The airline is also supplementing its flight schedules with increased frequencies to meet the demand. It is also deploying its high-capacity double-decker A380 aircraft on popular routes around its network.

Candidates who wish to apply for join Emirates’ flight deck crew, cabin crew, airport services team, and other roles can find out more on the Emirates website.

In September this year, Emirates embarked on a worldwide campaign to recruit 3,000 cabin crew and 500 airport services employees to join its Dubai hub. As travel demand gains more traction than was earlier anticipated, Emirates will now require an additional 700 ground staff in Dubai and across its network.

Furthermore, the airline is offering exciting career opportunities for 600 qualified pilots interested in joining the global airline’s Flight Operations team based in Dubai.

Emirates also aims to reinforce its Engineering team by hiring 1,200 skilled technical staff comprising aircraft engineers and engineering support staff, to be based in Dubai and outstations. Its fleet currently comprises 263 widebody aircraft and the airline has a number of new aircraft on order to meet future demand, including Airbus A350s, Boeing 787-9s and Boeing 777-X aircraft types.

All of Emirates’ Boeing 777 aircraft are in active service, operating to more than 120 destinations on both passenger and cargo missions.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group said, “Emirates has always been at the heart of Dubai’s growth. Our requirement for 6,000 additional operational staff signifies the quick recovery Dubai’s economy is witnessing and will lead to opportunities and other positive developments across various other businesses, including those in the Consumer, travel and tourism sectors.