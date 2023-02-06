Shares

Spotify has crunched data and has come up with a list of African musicians that music fans should watch out for in 2023.

The list by Spotify contains musicians from Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Nigeria and South Africa, with a wide array of styles, cultures and perspectives.

These are the emerging African musicians to watch in 2023;

WANAVOKALI

Those with Vocals is what Wanavokali translates to in Swahili, and the six member group lived up to their name, winning the inaugural Old Mutuals’ Amazing Voice in 2020. Their hit single Rhumba released in 2021 further cemented their status in Kenya’s music scene. Fresh off the back of an AFRIMA nomination, this group will only continue to scale new heights in 2023.

KINOTI

A wistful hopeless romantic is what this Kenyan singer, songwriter and producer describes himself as. His catalog which merges R&B and Afrosoul is a true reflection of this description, with song titles such as Nitangoja, Ni We and Enough.

MISEE BILLIONS

Kenyan Artist, Producer, Mixer and Engineer Misee Billions is currently working on his debut mixtape “Champagne na Plantain” and our ears are perked in anticipation. There is no doubt the quadruple threat will deliver.

NJERI

The Atlanta born songstress has mapped and solidified her position as a rising R&B star and one of the most exciting new acts to watch out from Nairobi, Kenya in 2023. Her debut EP Dimensions introduced her into the music scene with a co-sign from Kenyan musical legend, Chris Adwar. The release of her debut project D.R.U.G.S earned her the cover of Spotify Africa’s Fresh Finds Africa playlist in June 2022.

V-BE

Music duo Mshairi Spikes and Tuku Kantu make up V-BE, in an interesting combination of poetry and vocals. Their life experiences as well as those around them have informed their work, and their latest hit Sasa Hivi appeals to even the most jaded when it comes to love. Did someone say wedding song?

ANJELLA

This Tanzanian artist was first discovered by Konde Music’s Harmonize and has gone on to win over fans with tracks like Kama, and her feature on Harmonize’s All Night. She released two more singles in 2022, so we’re hoping to hear more from her in 2023.

KILLY

A current Konde Music signee that is one to watch is Killy, whose hit single featuring label boss Harmonize Ni Wewe fuses modern bongo sounds and zilizopendwa. His EP Greenlight was released in February 2022 so hopefully 2023 is the year we will get new music from him.

PHINA

Phina made her entrance into the Tanzania music scene when she won the 2018 Bongo Star Search. The smooth and soulful vocalist released Upo Nyonyo in June 2022, instantly topping charts both in Tanzania and in the region.

LIAM VOICE

The year has just started but Zisabulo Willy aka Liam Voice is not letting that stop him. His first single Gwe Abilina is already out , and if it is anything to go by, the Ugandan soulful singer has a fantastic year ahead.

AXON

25 year old Axon is a music producer and artist from Uganda, having worked with the likes of Lamu, Kohen Jaycee, Selecta Jef and John Blaq. He first started producing music in 2018, but it was his work on the hit Tip which he co-produced with Selecta Jef that highlighted him as a definite artist to watch. He currently has an EP out with Kohen Jaycee and we cannot wait to see what he gets up to this year.