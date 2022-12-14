Shares

Agribusiness firm Kakuzi PLC has completed several education support programmes worth more than Kshs 24 million in its Makuyu Sub County operating locality.

The education support programmes comprising infrastructure development and related works have been undertaken at more than a dozen public education facilities in Murang’a county as part of Kakuzi’s corporate social investment goals.

Speaking when he confirmed the firm’s commitment to expanding its education support programme to cover financial scholarships, Kakuzi Executive Head -Corporate Affairs, Mr Simon Odhiambo, said plans to introduce bursaries for top students drawn from local primary schools are now in high gear.

Ahead of the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations commencing next week, Kakuzi has committed to supporting the top local students access quality education in National schools.

“Charity begins at home, and Kakuzi, a committed and sincere corporate member of the Makuyu Sub County community, is gearing for the launch of secondary school scholarships for pupils who perform well this year,” Odhiambo said.

He added, “In the last two years, we have completed work for more than a dozen schools valued at more than Kshs 24 million. These works have greatly helped to improve the infrastructural and sanitation facilities allowing for a better learning experience and outcomes.”

In the initial phase, top students drawn from Kinyangi Primary, Kakuzi Primary and Kitito Primary will enjoy full secondary school scholarships underwritten by Kakuzi PLC.

As part of Environmental, Social and Governance standards, Kakuzi PLC in its Makuyu, Murang’a County neighbourhood has been practising and promoting regenerative agriculture by ensuring water use sustainably, introducing pollinators in the orchards and promoting tree planting in schools and the community.

Within the education support programme, Kakuzi has, in recent months, supported Makuyu Boys, Don Bosco, Punda Milia, Kitito Primary, Gititu Boys and Girls, Kinyangi, Kakuzi Primary and Kitito Primary School, among others. The firm has also extended its corporate support to Murang’a Teachers Training College.