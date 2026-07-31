How SMEs can accept digital payments through Absa Mobi Tap

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In today’s fast-paced digital economy, offering flexible payment options is a necessity for businesses. However, for many small businesses, startups, and freelancers, acquiring and maintaining traditional Point-of-Sale (POS) machines can be an expensive and tedious process.

Enter Mobi Tap by Absa. This solution by Absa Bank Kenya turns smartphones into card-reading terminals, helping small enterprises sustain growth and streamline their sales without the heavy overhead costs.

This solution is made possible through a partnership with Visa Kenya. The company supports banks and technology companies to expand digital payment acceptance through solutions such as Tap to Phone, Visa Acceptance Platform, Visa Accept, and mobile-based acceptance solutions.

Absa Mobi Tap allows business owners to accept Visa and Mastercard payments (both debit and credit) directly on their smartphones. Utilizing Near Field Communication (NFC) technology, the service transforms any NFC-enabled Android device into a secure, fully functional POS machine.

To get started, business owners simply need to open a Merchant Account with Absa and download the Absa Mobi Tap App from the Google Play Store.

Why it’s a game changer for small businesses

It eliminates the need to rent, buy, or maintain bulky traditional POS hardware. Your smartphone is your till. Whether you are a vendor at a local market, a mobile service provider, or a small retail shop, you can now capture sales that you might have otherwise lost to customers who don’t carry cash. The onboarding process is designed to be frictionless, allowing entrepreneurs to start accepting payments almost immediately. The app is intuitive and straightforward, meaning you don’t need any special technical training to use it. Mobi Tap is equipped to protect sensitive transactional data, providing peace of mind for both you and your customers.

How to accept a payment using Mobi Tap