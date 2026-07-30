Visa names fintech leader Anne Kinuthia-Otieno as Vice President & Head of East Africa

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Visa has appointed Anne Kinuthia-Otieno as its new Vice President and Head of East Africa, effective August 4, 2026. The move comes shortly after her recent exit as Managing Director of Airtel Money Kenya, where she announced her departure on July 25, 2026, after nearly five years at the helm.

Based out of Nairobi, Kinuthia-Otieno will lead Visa’s strategic operations across seven regional markets. Her mandate focuses on accelerating digital payment adoption, deepening key client and partner relationships, and driving financial inclusion initiatives across East Africa.

Kinuthia-Otieno brings more than two decades of executive experience across banking, telecommunications, and digital financial services. During her tenure at Airtel Money Kenya, she oversaw a period of expansion, growing the platform’s active user base from 400,000 to over 5 million customers and boosting its regional agent network nearly tenfold. Before leading Airtel Money, she held senior leadership positions across retail banking, SME banking, product innovation, and risk management at Absa Bank Kenya and Barclays Bank.

“Anne’s appointment comes at an exciting time for Visa and for East Africa’s digital economy,” said Michael Berner, Senior Vice President and Regional Managing Director for Southern and Eastern Africa at Visa. “Her deep understanding of the region, proven leadership experience, and passion for financial inclusion will be instrumental as we continue working with clients, partners, and governments to expand access to digital payments and economic opportunity.”

Her efforts in advancing digital financial services earned her national recognition when she was awarded the Moran of the Burning Spear (MBS) presidential honor by the Republic of Kenya.

East Africa remains one of the fastest-growing mobile money and digital commerce markets globally, offering a high-growth backdrop for Visa’s regional push.

“East Africa is one of the most dynamic and innovative payments markets in the world, with tremendous opportunities to advance financial inclusion and digital commerce,” Kinuthia-Otieno said. “I look forward to working with Visa’s clients, partners, and talented teams across the region to help drive the next phase of growth and innovation.”