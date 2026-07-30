Standard Chartered reported a 16% rise in sustainable revenue to Ksh. 3.5B in 2025

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Standard Chartered Bank Kenya (SCBK) launched its Sustainability Progress Report 2025 (4th Edition), presenting evidence that Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria are directly accelerating institutional balance-sheet growth, client acquisition, and operational resilience.

SCBK structures its local sustainability framework around four integrated operational pillars designed to scale green assets, optimize internal facilities, empower youth and women, and enforce climate risk transparency.

Operational Pillar Primary Focus Area Core Strategic Objective Sustainable Finance Capital Mobilization & Products Expand sustainability-linked debt, green trade finance, and inclusive deposit models. Operational Footprint Footprint Mitigation Reduce Scope 1 & 2 carbon emissions, water utilization, and branch waste. Social Impact Inclusive Wealth & Empowerment Drive job creation and entrepreneurship via Futuremakers and SC WIN. Governance & Climate Risk Alignment & Transparency Report under TCFD and TNFD guidelines while managing sector-specific transition pathways.

1. Capital mobilization and sustainable finance revenues

Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) anchored SCBK’s sustainable finance growth through structured products, including sustainability-linked lending, green trade credit, transaction banking, and bespoke ESG advisory services.

The financial outcomes demonstrate a significant expansion in client demand for climate-resilient financing solutions.

Financial Metric 2025 Value / Volume (Ksh.) Performance Trend & Significance Sustainable Finance Assets 62.5 Billion +11% YoY increase, accelerating portfolio reallocation toward green debt. Sustainable Finance Revenue 3.5 Billion +16% YoY growth, establishing sustainability as a core revenue engine. Cumulative Revenue (Since 2021) 7.9 Billion Multi-year growth reflecting sustained commercial adoption of ESG debt instruments.

2. Inclusive wealth creation

SCBK’s retail and commercial strategies emphasize democratization of wealth management and capital access for traditionally underserved segments, including younger retail investors, women-led enterprises, and micro-entrepreneurs.

┌──────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Inclusive Capital Mobilization Architecture │ └────────────────────────┬─────────────────────────┘ │ ┌────────────────────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────┐ ▼ ▼ ┌───────────────────────────────────┐ ┌───────────────────────────────────┐ │ SC Shilingi Money Market Fund │ │ SC WIN (Women International) │ ├───────────────────────────────────┤ ├───────────────────────────────────┤ │ • AUM: KES 27.8 Billion (+47%) │ │ • Active Business Owners: 491 │ │ • Youth Base (<40 years): 62% │ │ • Managed AUM: KES 2.9 Billion │ │ • Women Investor Segment: 49% │ │ • Specialized credit & advisory │ └───────────────────────────────────┘ └───────────────────────────────────┘

Digital wealth & SME performance

SC Shilingi Digital Fund: Assets Under Management (AUM) expanded to Ksh. 27.8 billion (a 47% YoY surge). By leveraging low-barrier digital access, the platform expanded its retail demographic footprint: investors under 40 years old represent 62% of clients, while women comprise 49% of the investor base.

Standard Chartered Women International Network (SC WIN): Scaled its direct advisory and financing backing to 491 active women entrepreneurs, managing Ksh. 2.9 billion in AUM.

3. Resource conservation

In parallel with client-facing financing, SCBK lowered the direct environmental impact of its corporate real estate and operational branch network, including its head office facilities at Chiromo in Nairobi.

Environmental Metric Operational Outcome Benchmark / Certification Standard Direct Carbon Footprint (Scope 1 & 2) -9.7% Reduction Accelerated progress toward net-zero operational targets. Water Consumption -22.6% Cut Efficiency retrofits and low-flow water management systems. Operational Waste Diversion 84% Recycled Waste segregation protocols supported by TRUE Platinum standards. Green Building Standard EDGE Certification Modernized administrative hubs built to international eco-design guidelines.

4. Social outcomes

Executed through the Standard Chartered Foundation, SCBK’s social programs focus on closing workforce skill gaps, boosting youth entrepreneurship, and raising community capital through public initiatives.

Community Program Quantitative Outcome Strategic Focus Area Futuremakers Youth Reach >55,900 Young People Long-term training in financial literacy, technical skills, and career readiness since 2019. Job Creation & Placement 1,583 Entrepreneurial Jobs 519 Direct Employment Roles Direct economic inclusion prioritizing young women and persons with disabilities. Employee Volunteering 4,039 Volunteer Hours 87% staff participation rate in skills-based community mentoring. Nairobi Marathon Outreach 30,668 Participants Ksh. 76.3M Capital Raised Raised community development funds and distributed 10,000 tree seedlings and 30,000 seedballs.

Key takeaways