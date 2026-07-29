Why Standard Chartered Bank constant outages are failing customers

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When Standard Chartered Bank Kenya presented its full-year financial results in 2024, leadership showcased a 15% growth in Profit Before Tax to Ksh. 19.7 billion, alongside a 32% jump in net interest income.

To hear executives tell it, tech spending was the golden engine behind this surge. Operating expenses jumped 20%, a rise attributed to intentional investments in digital infrastructure. Bank leadership cited products like the digital wealth offering Shillingi and announced core-banking upgrades to the cloud as proof of staying ahead of the curve.

Yet, if you step outside executive suites and scroll through client channels, a radically different story emerges.

Where C-suite executives see double-digit profit growth, everyday account holders see an app that fails mid-transaction, an unstable USSD channel (*722#), and a recurring stream of “Dear Client” disruption alerts.

Since the bank accelerated its cloud rollout, clients have endured an frustrating cycle of routine maintenance windows and unscheduled outages. The paradox of the modern digital bank is stark: the more physical touchpoints are closed in favor of automation, the more vulnerable daily financial life becomes when backend systems glitch.

During earnings disclosures, leadership openly celebrated the transition: “Just yesterday, we did an upgrade on our core-banking system as we move to the cloud.”

To financial analysts, moving to the cloud sounds agile. To retail customers on the ground, it has routinely translated into mid-day blackouts, frozen mobile money transfers, and unexpected payment failures at checkout.

StanChart’s financial success isn’t accidental. Heavy digitization trims branch overhead, reduces physical staffing costs, and boosts transaction margins. However, this business model rests on a simple premise: if you force customers onto digital channels, those channels must be rock-solid.

When legacy core banking systems undergo cloud integration, failure points inevitably surface in local payment integrations, such as real-time API handshakes with M-Pesa, local RTGS rails, and point-of-sale networks. When a global backend attempts to process local micro-transactions during live cloud patches, the user experience crumbles.

While card swipes at ATMs or physical merchant terminals are often spared during these digital outages, they offer little comfort to someone trying to transfer funds or clear an urgent bill from their phone.

Technology investments should serve two masters: shareholders through profitability, and clients through reliability.