Safaricom initiates automated refunds for old M-PESA balances

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Safaricom has begun automatically transferring funds from archived, inactive M-PESA accounts back to their rightful owners.

The move addresses funds left in mobile wallets associated with SIM cards that became dormant or were deactivated over time. Rather than letting those balances remain in inactive account ledgers indefinitely, Safaricom is linking archived accounts to customers’ current active lines via matching National Identification details.

When a Safaricom SIM card remains unused for an extended period, the line is eventually deactivated and the mobile number may be recycled. However, any funds left in the attached M-PESA wallet are placed into an archived state rather than forfeited.

Because M-PESA accounts are bound to a customer’s official identification document (National ID or Passport), Safaricom’s system can cross-reference inactive account ledgers against currently active lines sharing the same registration details.

Customers do not need to fill out forms or request transfers manually if their details match. You are likely to receive an automated refund if you meet the following conditions:

Previous Ownership: You held a Safaricom line that was deactivated or recycled.

Unclaimed Balance: Money was left in the M-PESA wallet attached to that dormant line.

Matching ID: Your current active Safaricom line is registered under the exact same ID number as the old line.

Note: The transferred money lands directly into your active M-PESA account accompanied by a confirmation SMS citing an archived account adjustment. Once credited, these funds are fully liquid and available for normal transactions, transfers, or withdrawals.

How to check or claim uncredited balances

If you suspect you left money in a previous Safaricom line but have not received an automatic credit, you can request a manual balance check through Safaricom Customer Support:

PrePay Customers: Call 100 (Toll-Free) or +254 722 002 100

PostPay Customers: Call 200 (Toll-Free) or +254 722 002 200

Email Support: customercare@safaricom.co.ke (PrePay) or advantage@safaricom.co.ke (PostPay)

Representative verification requires your original National ID number to confirm ownership of the dormant line.