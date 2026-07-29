Mwalimu Mutisya wa Kioko launches debut book “Usaliti wa Jasho la Alosto”

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Beneath the bustling streets, in the creative enclave of Santuri at the Mall Basement, a powerful celebration of African literature and linguistic pride unfolded. The occasion? The official launch of Usaliti wa Jasho la Alosto, the highly anticipated debut poetry anthology by Kenyan historian, researcher, and author Mwalimu Mutisya wa Kioko.

Hosted by the charismatic Furaha Ruguru (popularly known as LaMusicJunkie), the evening was far more than a standard book signing. It was a rhythmic, soul-stirring rally for the preservation of African identity, language, and social justice.

The event set an intimate and welcoming tone right from the start. Gregg Mwendwa and his children took the stage first, warming the hearts of the audience with a delightful performance of traditional children’s songs. This generational handoff of culture paved the way for Sunita, who delivered an impassioned, fiery speech on the vital importance of protecting vernacular languages and mother tongues from fading into obscurity.

In a unique twist of modern storytelling, attendees were treated to a beautifully animated screening detailing Mwalimu Mutisya’s own life journey and his dedication to cultural research. The energy in the room spiked when the phenomenal spoken word artist Dorphanage teamed up with acclaimed Tanzanian musician Vitali Maembe for a spellbinding, cross-border artistic collaboration.

Even miles away, the support was palpable; Mwalimu shared a sweet moment with the crowd, noting that his parents, unable to travel to the venue, were proudly cheering him on via the event’s livestream.

Published by Ink Pen Publishers, Usaliti wa Jasho la Alosto is a beautifully woven tapestry of contemporary Swahili poetry. As detailed on the book’s official cover, the anthology tackles weighty, modern themes ranging from environmental conservation and political maneuvering to the complexities of leadership and the evolving behaviors of today’s youth.

During the event, Mwalimu revealed that his original plan was to publish a book documenting the recent Gen Z protests. However, he felt a profound calling to release this Kiswahili poetry anthology first.

"Writers must be mirrors of society and speak directly to our collective struggles."

Mwalimu Mutisya wa Kioko



The emotional core of the book is inspired by a devastating real-world reality: the plight of an early government pensioner. The narrative follows a dedicated civil servant who, after giving decades of his life to the state, retired early only to be denied his rightful benefits. Mwalimu expressed his deep hope that through these verses, the government might finally notice and rectify this systemic injustice.

A major highlight of the evening was a deep-dive panel discussion featuring Mwalimu Mutisya, Wangari Wamwere, and fellow poet and published author Oyamo Richard. Oyamo is known for his poetry collection Musings on Life, his protest book Kenyan Gen Z Protest Lexicon, and his new short story collection, We Who Are Spat Out Back.

Together, the panelists engaged in a candid, spirited conversation about the profound value of Kiswahili in their lives and its place on the continent:

A Living Expression: Mwalimu emphasized that Kiswahili is not merely a language; it is a living culture. With over 200 million speakers, it is a deeply rooted African language that thrived long before colonization. For him, writing in Kiswahili offers the ultimate canvas to touch lives and express the African soul.

Replacing the Mother Tongue: Oyamo Richard shocked and inspired the audience by admitting his love for Kiswahili is so fierce it has practically replaced his own mother tongue.

A Language for Everyone: The panel collectively challenged the status quo, noting that Kiswahili often feels gatekept or wrongfully reserved for an elite literary class. They urged that it should be entirely commonplace for all Africans to speak, write, and claim ownership of Kiswahili daily.

The evening concluded with a powerful call to action regarding the hurdles facing African writers. Mwalimu openly addressed the common complaint that reading in Kiswahili is “too difficult,” pointing out that resistance often comes simply from a lack of practice.

In a sharp critique of global cultural trends, Mwalimu argued that Africans should stop waiting for international bodies like UNESCO to dictate when to celebrate their heritage through calendar events like the International Day of Swahili Language.

“Africa should not just commemorate Swahili Day,” Mwalimu stated firmly. “We must actively practice speaking and reading it every single day.”

With Usaliti wa Jasho la Alosto now officially out in the world, Mwalimu Mutisya wa Kioko and his fellow panelists have handed the public both a mirror and a masterpiece, challenging us to read, reflect, and reclaim our voices.