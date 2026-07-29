Kenya targets 5 million visitors as Magical Kenya Travel Expo 2026 launches

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Kenya is gearing up to host more than 10,000 delegates from over 40 countries at the 16th edition of the Magical Kenya Travel Expo (MKTE), marking the event’s largest gathering to date as the nation aggressively pursues a goal of 5 million annual international arrivals by the end of 2027.

Scheduled to run from October 6th to 8th, 2026, at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi, the premier travel trade fair will feature more than 400 exhibitors and over 250 quality-vetted international buyers. The expected turnout reflects a nearly 30 percent increase from the 7,691 delegates recorded in 2025, underlining rising international confidence in Kenya’s tourism offerings.

Speaking during the official launch in Nairobi, Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) CEO June Chepkemei emphasized that the 2026 edition highlights Kenya’s readiness to lead Africa’s tourism sector through technology, data-driven strategies, and strong trade partnerships.

The three-day expo will center on the theme “Digital Transformation and Artificial Intelligence: Shaping the Future of Tourism,” aligning with the global focus for World Tourism Day 2026.

“Every element of this year’s MKTE programme, from the buyer selection to the seminar agenda, is informed by data and consumer demand intelligence,” Chepkemei said. “We know what the interests of our visitors are and what it takes to convert interest into arrivals. Our marketing campaigns, both domestic and international, are built on that evidence, and MKTE is the platform where we bring those insights to life for our partners.”

Chepkemei added that the sustained success of the expo relies heavily on robust public-private partnerships, which continue to act as a primary engine for the country’s tourism growth strategy. The fair will explore practical applications of big data, AI, digital payment systems, and smart destination management tools across the continent.

A major priority for MKTE 2026 is accelerating growth in the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector. The Kenya MICE Club, a joint initiative of government and private sector stakeholders, will play a key role in positioning Kenya as a top-tier destination for high-value corporate and international events.

Beyond corporate networking and trade agreements, MKTE 2026 will feature business-to-business (B2B) matching sessions, targeted educational seminars, and specialized familiarization trips designed to showcase Kenya’s attractions to international travel trade leaders.