KCB Bank & Subaru Kenya partner to offer flexible car loans & servicing deals

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KCB Bank Kenya and Subaru Kenya have joined forces in a partnership designed to grant KCB credit cardholders and banking customers exclusive automotive privileges, upfront discounts, and flexible vehicle financing options.

Under the new agreement, KCB credit cardholders can pay for Subaru parts and maintenance through structured installment plans of up to 12 months.

Additionally, customers who settle their bills using KCB Cards or KCB Mobile Banking channels will receive upfront discounts of up to 12.5%. The initiative is intended to deliver immediate savings while driving the adoption of secure, cashless digital transactions.

Speaking during the launch, KCB Head of Channels, Johnson Ondicho, highlighted the bank’s commitment to integration in daily customer touchpoints:

“At KCB, we continue to invest in partnerships that make banking practical, convenient, and relevant to our customers’ everyday needs. This collaboration will create value for our customers by combining convenient payment options, attractive savings, and accessible financing solutions.”

Beyond routine maintenance and repairs, the partnership facilitates vehicle ownership through KCB’s Asset-Based Financing solutions. This branch of the offer provides tailored credit terms for customers looking to purchase Subaru vehicles.

To support the roll-out, KCB has integrated its point-of-sale payment infrastructure across Subaru Kenya outlets, enabling secure, real-time merchant transactions via mobile and card payment channels.

Subaru Kenya Group General Manager, Naftali Mwangi, noted that the deal aligns with the automaker’s drive toward enhanced customer experience and accessibility:

“At Subaru Kenya, we are committed to empowering our customers with seamless and convenient payment solutions that make it easier to access our products and services. This collaboration with KCB will enhance the customer experience by providing greater payment flexibility, convenience, and affordability, ensuring customers can access our services quickly and efficiently.”

The partnership represents a growing trend among regional financial institutions and automotive dealers to package digital banking, credit, and maintenance into a single, seamless customer journey.