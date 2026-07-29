Java House opens 110th branch in Thindigua as urban dining demand soars

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Java House has officially opened its 110th branch in Thindigua, Kiambu County. The new outlet marks another milestone for the company as it targets growing residential hubs along Nairobi’s northern corridor.

Thindigua, situated along the busy Kiambu Road axis, has transformed rapidly over the past decade. Upgrades to local infrastructure, most notably the Northern Bypass, along with sustained private real estate investment, have turned the locality from a quiet suburban enclave into a high-density commercial and residential hotspot.

Rather than relying on suburban residents to commute into Nairobi’s central business district for dining, Java House’s strategy centers on positioning its outlets directly where people live and work.

Speaking at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Java House CEO Priscilla Gathungu highlighted the logic behind the location choice.

“Thindigua has grown into one of the Kiambu Metropolitan Area’s most vibrant residential communities, and we want to be part of the growth rather than wait for customers to come to us,” Gathungu said. “This branch fits nicely into our customers’ lives, allowing them to enjoy a sit-down meal, or a quick takeaway on the way home or to work.”

The new restaurant features the brand’s complete casual American diner-style menu alongside its customisable Make It Your Way offerings. To cater to growing digital ordering trends, the branch is fully integrated with the Java House mobile application and third-party delivery platforms.

Since launching in 1999 with a single coffee shop aimed at introducing a gourmet coffee culture to Kenya, Java House has expanded into a regional powerhouse. Today, the chain operates in 18 cities across three East African countries, anchoring a portfolio that also includes sister brands Planet Yoghurt, 360 Degrees Pizza, and fast-casual chicken joint Kukito.

Alongside its commercial expansion, the company maintains a community footprint through the Java Foundation, which focuses on responsible sourcing, supporting local farmers and artists, and partnering with programs like Food For Education to provide school meals.