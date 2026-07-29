Inside KRA’s unexplained four days eTIMS meltdown

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What was originally scheduled as a routine 20-hour system upgrade turned into a prolonged four-day digital blackout for Kenya’s business community before services were quietly restored, leaving taxpayers and business owners in the dark over the root cause of the prolonged failure.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) initially notified the public that system maintenance on the Electronic Tax Invoice Management System (eTIMS) and Tax Invoice Management System (TIMS) would begin on a Wednesday evening at 6:00 p.m., with services expected to resume normal operations by Thursday afternoon. Instead, the critical tax portal remained down for four consecutive days, triggering widespread disruption across commerce sectors nationwide. The platform eventually came back online, but the revenue authority has offered zero official explanation regarding what caused the massive technical breakdown.

eTIMS serves as a core pillar of Kenya’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), linking real-time corporate transactions and invoicing directly to tax compliance mechanisms. During the four-day blackout, the economic ripple effect was immediate and severe:

Invoicing Standoffs: Companies were unable to generate valid electronic tax invoices, forcing corporate clients to freeze payment processing.

Supply Chain Delays: Goods dispatched with physical delivery notes faced administrative hurdles and legal uncertainty without real-time eTIMS validation.

VAT Reconciliation Chaos: The extended downtime created backlogs and ledger discrepancies between corporate accounting books and KRA servers that accountants now face the burden of sorting out.

The incident has drawn fierce criticism from industry stakeholders, IT professionals, and taxpayers regarding the revenue authority’s technical management and total lack of public communication during a crisis.

Chief among the operational complaints was the decision to perform maintenance mid-week. Standard IT governance for critical national infrastructure typically reserves high-risk database upgrades for off-peak weekend windows, such as Saturday midnight through Sunday morning, to insulate peak trading days from potential technical failures.

Equally concerning to the business community was KRA’s silence. For four days, enterprise operations stalled without updates, technical disclosures, or revised estimates on when the platform would return. Critics are demanding accountability, stressing that public infrastructure handling billions of shillings in daily trade requires transparent status reporting, high-availability architecture, and strict Service Level Agreements (SLAs).

Now that the platform is back online, tax consultants and accounting experts advise business managers to take immediate administrative steps to protect themselves against compliance disputes: